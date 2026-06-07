Police Condemn Hit-and-Run on Highway Patrol Officer; LTO Vows Action Against SUV Driver

A hit-and-run incident on the South Luzon Expressway involving a PNP-HPG officer has drawn condemnation from NAPOLCOM and swift regulatory action from the LTO. The agencies are moving to hold the responsible SUV driver accountable as investigations continue.

The National Police Commission ( NAPOLCOM ) has issued a strong condemnation of a hit-and-run incident involving a Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group ( PNP-HPG ) officer on the South Luzon Expressway .

According to statements from NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan, video footage circulating online depicts a white SUV striking the police rider, who was on duty, before fleeing the scene. This act is described as alarming, endangering both the law enforcement officer and other motorists. Dashcam video from the PNP-HPG reportedly shows the officer traveling in the leftmost lane when a speeding and swerving SUV from the right side collided with his motorcycle, causing it to tumble multiple times.

Despite the crash, the officer managed to stand and direct traffic away from the accident. NAPOLCOM has called for swift action by the PNP-HPG to identify the driver and pursue all appropriate charges, stressing that all available evidence including CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, and witness accounts must be used to ensure accountability. The commission reiterated that reckless imprudence does not require intent, only a failure to exercise due diligence and proper care.

In a separate development, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced it will issue a show cause order (SCO) for the SUV driver. LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao stated that the agency will trace the vehicle, and upon issuance of an SCO, an alarm will be placed on the vehicle, preventing its sale, registration, and potentially leading to impoundment.

The driver's license will be suspended for 90 days pending investigation, which could result in revocation or even a lifetime driving ban given the seriousness of the offense





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hit-And-Run PNP-HPG NAPOLCOM South Luzon Expressway LTO Show Cause Order Reckless Driving Traffic Incident Philippines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Ferrari Amalfi has received LTO homologation—PH launch imminent?When Ferrari says ‘entry-level,’ this is what it means

Read more »

Police recover 8 motorcycles, 2 cars in crackdown on Taguig-based criminal gangEastern Police District operatives arrested members of the Paps group, recovering stolen vehicles and firearms in Marikina City. The gang is believed to have stolen over 100 motorcycles since 2023.

Read more »

Police Seize P4.4 Million Smuggled Cigarettes in Lanao del SurPolice Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region operatives arrested three individuals and seized a shipment of smuggled cigarettes worth P4.4 million in Matling village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur. The operation, conducted during a checkpoint, involved the inspection of three vehicles traveling from Barangay Picong to Marawi City, where 5,500 reams of contraband cigarettes were discovered. The seized items are under police custody for documentation before turnover to the Bureau of Customs, while the suspects face charges.

Read more »

Cebu City Police Launch Proficiency Firing Program to Enhance Firearms SkillsThe Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has initiated a Proficiency Firing Program to improve the firearms handling and shooting skills of its personnel, with a focus on discipline, safety, and public protection.

Read more »