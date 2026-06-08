Police Chief Baligod Denies Sight of Cash‑Laden Suitcase at Senator Legarda's Home, Offers Evidence for Perjury Case

Baligod clarified that his men never saw a suitcase entering Senator Legarda's residence, said the luggage was handed to Mark Ticsay and likely returned to a vehicle, and offered signed statements for possible perjury charges.

In a recent press briefing, Palawan police chief Baligod addressed the allegations surrounding a suitcase that was purportedly filled with cash and allegedly delivered to the residence of Senator Loren Legarda .

He clarified that the two security personnel assigned to monitor the premises did not observe any suitcase entering the compound. According to Baligod, after the two suitcases were off‑loaded from a vehicle, they were handed over to a man identified as Mark Ticsay. Shortly thereafter, a person referred to as "Boss Zaldy" emerged from the building, got into a vehicle and departed.

Baligod recounted the sequence of events in his native language before translating for the press: "When we were lowering the two suitcases, they gave them to Mark Ticsay. Then, after a short while, we noticed that Boss Zaldy came out, got into a car and we left the scene.

" He added, "We did not see any suitcase being brought inside the gate. When we were unloading, Zaldy also came out, so there was no chance for the luggage to be taken in unnoticed.

" Baligod emphasized that the two soldiers who were present later provided written statements in March, which he says were signed after they admitted to a mistake in their initial report. He explained that the statements were given to Senator Legarda's legal team, and he is prepared to submit the evidence to the Senate if she wishes to pursue perjury charges against the two soldiers.

"If Senator Legarda wants to file a case against them, I can provide the evidence. She may charge them with perjury," Baligod said. When probed about whether the cash could have been delivered after the soldiers left the scene, Baligod indicated that the two personnel had told him it was unlikely. They claimed that Mark Ticsay most probably re‑loaded the money back onto the vehicle belonging to Zaldy Co., meaning the cash never reached the senator's residence.

Baligod also addressed rumors that the suitcases might have been used to smuggle money into the compound despite the lack of visual confirmation. He dismissed those accusations, stating that no corrections or amendments have been made to the initial allegations against former President Rodrigo Duterte's ally, Senator Manny Villar, who has been linked to the controversy in unrelated investigations.

"They say they did not see Senator Mark, yet they claim the money was taken into the compound," Baligod remarked, underscoring the inconsistencies in the accounts provided by the soldiers. The chief concluded by reiterating that, based on the testimonies and the physical evidence currently available, there is no indication that the cash entered Senator Legarda's property, and that any further legal action will depend on the Senate's decision to pursue the matter.

The development adds another layer to the broader political drama surrounding alleged illicit cash transfers among Philippine political figures, a saga that continues to capture public attention and spark calls for transparency and accountability





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Philippines Loren Legarda Cash Suitcase Perjury Baligod Testimony

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