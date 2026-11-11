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Police Capture 4‑Hour Chase After Gapan Convenience Store Robbery

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Police Capture 4‑Hour Chase After Gapan Convenience Store Robbery
Police Regional Office 3 · Pbgen Jess Mendez · Pbgen Dominic Baccay
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After a robbery in Gapan, Nueva Ecija, police pursued an armed group for four hours and seized firearms, grenades and ₱35,000. The suspects, aged 19‑22, were linked to other crimes in Rizal.

The police arrested an armed group in early hours of Tuesday night after they robbed a convenience store in Gapan, Nueva Ecija. The gang entered the shop around 9:00 p.m. in a white van, officers say, and forced the cashier to open the vault, taking cash and tying up two customers.

The Arrest Operation Begins

Security footage showed the van parked outside the store as the suspects pretended to shop before one suddenly brandished a gun. The robbery lasted until the store staff called the police after the suspects left. The police then began a four‑hour pursuit that brought them to the Alaminos, Laguna and Sto. Tomas, Batangas boundary at about 2:00 a.m.

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Suspects and Their Background

Police Regional Office 3 Director PBGen Jess Mendez identified the group as juveniles, aged between 19 and 22. Mendez said the suspects also admitted to previous robbery incidents in Rizal province. Police Regional Office 4A Director PBGen Dominic Baccay highlighted the operation's coordination, noting that their troops had prepared a dragnet after detecting the white van and were ready to accost the suspects on the road.

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Seized Items and Charges

During the interception the police recovered four firearms, four grenades, vehicle registration plates and ₱35,000 taken from the convenience store. Among those apprehended was the group's leader, who faces two arrest warrants for carjacking and robbery. The seized weapons and cash are expected to be held in evidence while the suspects are processed for trial.

Future Legal Proceedings

The arrested individuals will be processed by the local police and turned over to the prosecutor's office. They are scheduled to appear before the court next week for initial hearings. The case underscores the ongoing effort by Philippine law‑enforcement agencies to clamp down on armed robbery syndicates across Luzon's provinces.

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Police Regional Office 3 Pbgen Jess Mendez Pbgen Dominic Baccay Gapan Nueva Ecija
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