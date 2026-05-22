Police Captain Reveals Luminous Manta Ray Found in Iloilo City with Over 150 Kilos

Police Captain Michael Tuburan reveals the impactful discovery of a luminous manta ray weighing over 150 kilos in Iloilo City in the Philippines.

Sa ulat ni Kim Salinas sa GMA Regional TV One Western Visayas nitong Huwebes, hapon nitong Miyerkoles nang makita ng ilang mangingisda ang isda na inakala nilang malaking kahoy na lumulutang.

Ayon sa Iloilo City Police Station 6, buhay pa nang unang makita ng mga residente ang isda may bigat na 150 kilos. Pero kinalaunan, namatay din ang isda na nakitaan na may sugat. Kaagad ding inilibing ng barangay ang isda batay sa payo ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. Bago natagpuan ang isda, may lumabas na video na isang lalaki na nasa bangka ang may binaril na malaking isda habang nasa dagat.

Hindi pa matukoy ng pulisya kung ang nakitang mola-mola sa Arevalo ang isda na siyang binaril ng lalaki, na sinasabing isang pulis. Ayon kay Police Captain Michael Tuburan, OIC-Iloilo City Police Station 6, beniberipika pa nila ang naturang impormasyon. Kung positibong pulis ang namaril sa isda, may kakaharaping kasong administratibo ang lalaki. Ayon sa BFAR, isang uri ng vulnerable species ang mola-mola.

Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 9147 o Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, maaaring magmulta ng haggang P300,000 at mabilanggo ng hanggang apat na taon ang makakapatay sa vulnerable species.

"We are on the management, conservation, protection ng mga aquatic life sa dagat. Kahit nga unregulated or illegal fishing, bawal ‘yan," ayon kay Remia Aparri, Director, BFAR-VI





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