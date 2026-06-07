Police Arrest Top Wanted Terrorist Linked to 2026 Ambush Killing Five Officers

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) announced the arrest of a high-profile suspect, alias 'Nexon,' a member of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group, facing multiple murder charges for his alleged role in a deadly 2026 ambush that killed five police officers in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

According to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), the suspect identified as alias 'Nexon' was arrested by virtue of a warrant for multiple counts of murder, frustrated murder, and robbery with violence or intimidation of persons.

PRO-BAR said the suspect is an alleged member of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group (DI-HG) and was tagged as the number one most wanted person in the province and top nine in the region. Based on investigation, the suspect was allegedly involved in the ambush of police officers in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur on March 28, 2026, that left five officers dead and three others wounded.

The suspect is now under police custody pending turnover to the appropriate court and authorities for legal proceedings. PRO-BAR director Brigadier General Christopher Abecia lauded the troops for the successful operation.

'Ang tagumpay na ito ay malinaw na patunay ng ating matatag na paninindigan na tugisin ang mga taong sangkot sa krimen saan man sila magtago. Patuloy nating ihahatid ang hustisya para sa mga biktima, kanilang mga pamilya, at sa mga komunidad na ating pinaglilingkuran. Magsilbi itong paalala na walang sinuman ang makatatakas sa batas at sa pananagutan sa kanilang mga ginawa,' Abecia said





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Police Operation Terrorism Dawlah Islamiyah Arrest Murder Charges

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