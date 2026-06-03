Police Arrest Suspects in Junk Shop Robbery, Recover Stolen Items

Two suspects, aged 33 and 32, were arrested for robbing a junk shop in Talipapa. The police recovered P1,500 in cash, a loaded gun, and two motorcycles. The suspects used a muddy license plate and posed as scrap metal sellers to avoid detection. One suspect had previously been charged with theft and illegal drug possession, and both are being investigated for a similar robbery in April.

In a Wednesday report by James Agustin for GMA News Unang Balita, it was revealed that one of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on Monday.

According to Police Captain Elvin Olmedillo, head of the Talipapa Police Station Investigation and Detective Management Unit, the victim's sleeping sibling provided an opportunity for the victim to seek help, and nearby youth noticed the commotion and alerted the station. Meanwhile, the suspect's 32-year-old accomplice, who had initially escaped, surrendered to the police on Tuesday. The investigation found that the owner of a junk shop was present when the suspects arrived on two motorcycles.

They inquired about the price of scrap metal, but upon seeing that only one person was minding the shop, they entered and held the shop owner at gunpoint. The stolen items, including P1,500 in cash, a loaded gun, and two motorcycles, were recovered. The suspects' modus operandi involved obscuring the motorcycle license plates with mud to avoid immediate identification and posing as scrap metal sellers. They would target opportunities when only one person was present.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms. The surrendered suspect had previously been charged with theft and illegal drug possession. The suspects are also being investigated for a robbery that occurred at a junk shop in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City in April. The police confirmed that the motorcycle used in the recent incident matches the one used in the April robbery.

One of the suspects also faces additional charges under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act





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Robbery Junk Shop Suspects Arrested Stolen Items Recovered Illegal Possession Of Firearms

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