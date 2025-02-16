Police Arrest Suspected Gunrunner in Pampanga, Recover Firearms From Former Communist Rebel

Philippine authorities conducted two separate operations that resulted in the arrest of a suspected gunrunner and the recovery of a cache of firearms previously owned by a dismantled communist rebel group.

ANGELS CITY, Pampanga – Police arrested a suspected gunrunner here on Friday, February 14. The suspect was apprehended after he sold a .45 caliber pistol for P15,000 to a police poseur-buyer. Recovered from the suspect was the boodle money. The Police Regional Office-3 lauded operating units for their achievement. 'This operation sends a strong message. There is no safe haven for those who seek to arm criminals and threaten public safety.

The PNP remains relentless in its pursuit of illegal firearms and will continue to take bold, decisive actions to protect our communities,' PRO-3 chief Police Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said. \In a separate operation, members of the Philippine Army discovered a cache of firearms and ammunition previously owned by the dismantled Komiteng Larangang Gerilya (KLG)-Sierra Madre. These were found after a former communist rebel informed the military of their location. The recovered items included an M16 rifle, a caliber .38 pistol, 17 5.56 bullet casings, nine 5.56mm ammunition, a high-grenade, and two magazines. \The military urged remaining NPA rebels and other insurgent factions to lay down their arms and embrace the path of peace through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP)





