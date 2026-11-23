Isabela police apprehend alias Kenneth in Cainta, Rizal, for the February 2026 murder of Lullete Jane Ramilo-De Guzman, former Miss Philippines Earth runner-up, with no bail recommended.

Isabela Provincial Police confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old male suspect in Cainta, Rizal, linked to the high-profile homicide of Lullete Jane Ramilo-De Guzman. The arrest occurred on Monday during a coordinated police operation targeting the individual wanted for the fatal shooting of the former beauty queen.

Arrest Details in Cainta Operation

The suspect, identified exclusively by the alias Kenneth, was taken into custody on Monday within Barangay San Isidro in Cainta. Police officers executed the arrest under the authority of a formal warrant for murder. The warrant explicitly states that no bail is recommended for the accused, underscoring the severity of the charge and the non-negotiable stance of the justice system in this case.

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The February 13 2026 Incident

The case revolves around the death of 32-year-old Lullete Jane Ramilo-De Guzman, who served as the 2013 Miss Philippines-Earth third runner-up. She was also employed as a public school teacher at the time of her death. The tragic event took place on February 13, 2026, in Barangay Cabaritan, San Manuel, Isabela.

Details of the Fatal Shooting

On the day of the incident, Ramilo-De Guzman was seated inside her sport utility vehicle outside her family residence. A gunman riding a motorcycle approached the vehicle and shot her at close range. The assault resulted in fatal gunshot wounds to her face and torso. She was transported to a hospital where she was officially declared dead upon arrival.

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Safety of Her Children

Fortunately, Ramilo-De Guzman's three children were present in the vehicle during the attack but sustained no injuries. They remained unharmed throughout the violent encounter. The isolation of the victims during the shooting highlights the targeted nature of the attack against the former pageant titleholder.

Police Commitment to Accountability

Isabela Police Provincial Director Colonel Manuel Bringas addressed the media following the arrest, emphasizing the force's dedication to justice. He stated that the apprehension demonstrates a firm commitment to holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The director affirmed that wanted individuals would not be allowed to escape the reach of the law.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

With the suspect in custody, the legal process moves forward under strict judicial supervision due to the non-bailable nature of the charge. The arrest brings a significant milestone in the investigation, providing closure to the community and the victim's family. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of all parties involved while the case proceeds through the court system.