Police Arrest Nine at Manila Protest, 17 Lakbayan Delegates in Muntinlupa Ahead of ASEAN Summit

Police arrested nine protesters in Manila and at least 17 Lakbayan delegates in Muntinlupa while stopping marches to the ASEAN Summit venue. Protesters reported injuries, including one beaten unconscious, and alleged police violence and property damage.

Police arrested nine protesters at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and at least 17 members of a Lakbayan delegation in Muntinlupa on Sunday, as authorities allegedly moved to stop rallyists from marching to the 49th ASEAN Summit venue in Pasay City.

The summit and related meetings are being held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) inside the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex. One activist was reportedly beaten unconscious by police before being arrested, along with eight other protesters, according to accounts from the demonstrators. Two protesters were also reported injured, including one who said a police officer struck him on the head with a riot shield.

Also read Police Arrest 11 Protesters at Liwasang Bonifacio as ASEAN Summit Opens in Manila

According to Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), police had directed the groups to hold their march and program at Liwasang Bonifacio, a designated freedom park. But police later dispersed the assembly and arrested its leaders and members. The groups maintained they intended to stage a peaceful demonstration at the PICC but were prevented from proceeding by police. Protesters also alleged that police planted a nail on the wheels of a truck they intended to use as a stage for their program.

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Police attempted to arrest two staff members of Tinig ng Plaridel, the official student publication of the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Media and Communication, while they were documenting the police apprehension of a protester. In Muntinlupa, police arrested Lakbayan delegates who were preparing to march from Southern Tagalog to Liwasang Bonifacio to join the demonstrations. The operation reportedly involved the smashing of glass windows at a 7-Eleven convenience store where the delegates were staying.

Lakbayan Delegates Arrested Ahead Of ASEAN Summit

Protest-group and monitoring reports placed the number of arrested Lakbayan delegates at at least 17, with nearly 90 percent of the delegation reportedly apprehended during the police operation. The protests were part of a wider campaign against the US-led Pax Silica initiative ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump for the ASEAN Summit on Tuesday.

The arrests raised questions over the Philippine National Police adherence to its assurances that demonstrators could exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly at designated freedom parks. Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) condemned what it described as the violent dispersal of protesters attempting to march from Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila to Pasay City. In a report by Super Radyo dzBB's Christian Maño, KMU said several other protesters were also hurt during the incident, accusing Manila Police District personnel of harassment.

Teacher Alliance Denounces Police Brutality At Protests

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) also denounced what it called police brutality against protesters at Liwasang Bonifacio. In a separate report by Super Radyo dzBB's Isa Avendaño-Umali, ACT said the protesters only wanted to be heard and air their concerns. The group also said it would not be intimidated by threats from law enforcers. Various groups had earlier announced plans to march to the CCP Complex, where the PICC, the main venue of the summit, is located.

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They maintained that they intended to hold a peaceful rally. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), meanwhile, said on Saturday that police would exercise maximum tolerance during rallies but would not allow protesters to get near the ASEAN Summit venue. NCRPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Hazel Asilo said ground commanders would instead negotiate with rally organizers and ask them to hold their protests in other areas where they could peacefully air their grievances.

The police have yet to provide a consolidated account of the arrests and respond to the protesters' allegations of violence and the reported damage to the convenience store.