Police Arrest Members of 'Paps Group' Motorcycle Theft Syndicate in Metro Manila Operations

Law enforcement apprehended suspects linked to the 'Paps Group,' an alleged syndicate accused of robbing over 100 motorcycles across Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, and selling them in Mindanao. The arrests followed investigations into armed robberies in Marikina City.

According to a report by Jhomer Apresto on 24 Oras Weekend, law enforcement authorities conducted separate operations resulting in the arrest of members of an alleged motorcycle robbery syndicate operating in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The operations were carried out by the Eastern Police District (EPD) following an investigation into a recent robbery incident in Marikina City. Police Brig. Gen. Melecio Buslig Jr., director of the Eastern Police District, identified the group as the "Paps Group," reportedly led by a suspect known only by the alias "Paps" from Taguig City.

He stated that the group has been active since 2023 and has committed crimes not only in Metro Manila but also in Cavite and Bulacan. The arrests stemmed from a specific robbery incident that occurred in Barangay Tumana, Marikina City on a Thursday. The victim, a 20-year-old man, recounted to police that he and his girlfriend were in the process of buying food when four armed men riding two motorcycles suddenly approached them.

The suspects immediately pointed firearms at the couple and forced them to dismount from their motorcycle before taking the vehicle. The victim described the quick and threatening nature of the incident, saying they were immediately threatened with guns and ordered to get off the motorcycle, prompting them to turn away and duck during the confrontation.

Investigators also connected the suspects to a similar robbery that was captured on closed-circuit television footage on May 18 along Santisimo Street in Barangay Santo Niño, Marikina City. The CCTV video showed three motorcycles stopping near a school, after which armed suspects dismounted and robbed a motorcyclist at gunpoint. According to that victim, one of the assailants kept a firearm aimed at him as he walked away while the group fled with his motorcycle.

Based on these incidents and ongoing investigations, Police Brig. Gen. Buslig indicated that the group may have stolen over 100 motorcycles. Police Col.

Jenny Tecson, Marikina police chief, added that the stolen vehicles were allegedly transported to Mindanao through various ports and sold there. During the apprehension operations, authorities recovered eight motorcycles, including two believed to have been used by the suspects in their criminal activities and one thought to belong to a previous victim in Marikina.

Additionally, two cars, two firearms with ammunition, and clothing allegedly worn by the suspects to conceal their identities after committing crimes were seized. The arrested individuals are currently in the custody of the Marikina City Police Station and are facing multiple criminal charges. Following their arrest, the suspects declined to provide any statement to authorities. Their relatives also refused to comment on the developments.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that they are still in the process of verifying the ownership of the other recovered vehicles. Furthermore, follow-up operations have been launched to track down additional members of the "Paps Group" who remain at large. The investigation continues as authorities work to dismantle the entire network and address the widespread issue of motorcycle theft in the region





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Motorcycle Robbery Paps Group Eastern Police District Marikina Vehicle Theft Syndicate

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