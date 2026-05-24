Police Arrest First Municipal-Level Most Wanted Person in Bugasong, Antique

Personnel of Bugasong Municipal Police Station, with support from the Antique Police Provincial Office and Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, arrested alias Dondon, the first municipal-level most wanted person of Bugasong, Antique. The operation was spearheaded by tracker teams, with support from the 2nd Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence (APMFC) Team, Antique Police Provincial Office, and Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

Personnel of the Bugasong Municipal Police Station , with support from the Antique Police Provincial Office and Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, arrest alias Dondon, the first municipal-level most wanted person of Bugasong, Antique, during a manhunt operation in Barangay Pangalcagan on May 24, 2026.

Police operatives arrested the first municipal-level most wanted person (MWP) of Bugasong, Antique, during a manhunt operation in Barangay Pangalcagan, Bugasong, at 8:34 a.m. on May 24, 2026. The suspect is now under the custody of Bugasong MPS pending his turnover to the court that issued the warrant and for further legal proceedings





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Law Enforcement Alias Dondon Bugasong Municipal Police Station Antique Police Provincial Office Regional Intelligence Unit In Western Visayas Manhunt Operation First Municipal-Level Most Wanted Person Arrest Warrant Law Enforcement Drive Community Cooperation Bagasong Municipal Police Station (MPS)

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