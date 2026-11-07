Poland Shooting: Gunman Kills Six in Krakow Main Market Square

Police arrest a 24-year-old man after a mass shooting in Krakow's Main Market Square leaves six dead and sixteen wounded, raising fears of far-right extremism.

Polish authorities confirmed on Saturday that a gunman influenced by far-right ideology killed six people in the historic Main Market Square of Krakow before being shot and arrested by police. The Interior Ministry stated that three additional bodies were discovered at the attacker's residence in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, bringing the total death toll to nine.

Far-Right Ideology Under Investigation

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told a news briefing that all evidence suggests the perpetrator was motivated by far-right extremist views. Officials confirmed that the Internal Security Agency and other security services are actively investigating the ideological connections behind the attack.

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Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed a crisis meeting regarding the discovery of the bodies found at the shooter's home, located approximately 200 kilometers north of Krakow. He indicated that the deceased individuals were likely members of the gunman's immediate family and noted that a significant amount of weaponry was present at the residence.

Arrest of 24-Year-Old Suspect

Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Polish citizen who possessed a valid firearms license. The alleged gunman was apprehended by law enforcement officers who responded to reports of a shooting that began around 3 p.m. local time. He was found wearing military-style clothing and using military-grade weapons.

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Local police spokesperson Katarzyna Cislo reported that police found many weapons and ammunition in the suspect's vehicle. Police spokesperson Andrzej Fijolek specified that the assailant used an AR-15 rifle during the attack. Authorities confirmed that he remains in custody as the sole known perpetrator.

Nine Dead and Sixteen Wounded

The attack resulted in six fatalities in the Main Market Square and three deaths at the suspect's home. In Krakow, the initial reports indicated that four women and two men died at the scene. Two police officers were also wounded during the incident and received medical attention.

Medical reports confirmed that sixteen people were injured and taken to hospitals. Interior Minister Kierwinski noted that five of the wounded individuals were foreign nationals. A British citizen was among those confirmed dead, while a Portuguese woman was hospitalized with injuries.

International Condemnation and Mourning

President Karol Nawrocki announced that Poland would observe a period of national mourning on November 8 and 9. The tragedy prompted immediate expressions of shock and condolences from international leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the event shocking and extended sincere condolences to the victims' families.

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Witnesses described scenes of chaos as the attacker fired from a vehicle in one of Poland's most popular tourist destinations. Counterterrorism officers entered the building in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski where the suspect lived, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents. The incident has caused profound shock across a nation that typically views itself as safer than other European countries.