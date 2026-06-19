Poland's President Strips Ukrainian President of Top Honor Over Army Unit Name

Poland's president has decided to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country's top honor after the Ukrainian president caused outrage by renaming an army unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), nationalists who massacred Poles during World War Two.

WARSAW - Poland 's president has decided to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country's top honor after the Ukrainian president caused outrage by renaming an army unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), nationalists who massacred Poles during World War Two.

President Karol Nawrocki's decision looked likely to unleash a severe diplomatic crisis between the neighbors just days ahead of a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in the Polish city of Gdansk. Zelenskiy says G7 agreed Russia is not winning war, discussed more sanctions While Warsaw is a strong supporter of Kyiv's war effort, public sentiment towards Ukraine has become more and more negative in recent years due to weariness with refugees, disputes over grain imports and the legacy of the World War Two massacres.

We regret that instead of looking for solutions, the Polish side decided to escalate this conflict to an unacceptable and inappropriate level, he wrote on Facebook. No president of another country is going to dictate our history to us





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Poland Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Order Of The White Eagle Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) World War Two G7 More Sanctions Conflict Escalation History Dictating Polish Side Ukrainian Side Conflict Solutions Conflict Escalation Conflict Solutions Conflict Escalation Conflict Solutions

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Poland's president says stripping Zelenskyy of top awardWARSAW, Poland — Poland's nationalist president Karol Nawrocki announced Friday he was stripping Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country's top award, escalating a row between the neighbors and allies over WWII massacres.

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