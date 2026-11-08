Poland mourns after Krakow mass shooting kills six, including three at suspect's home

A 24-year-old Polish man with a firearms license killed six people in Krakow's main square and three family members at his home, authorities say the attack may be linked to far-right ideology.

Krakow, Poland - A gunman opened fire in Krakow's historic main square on Saturday, killing six people in a mass shooting that has shocked a nation long considered safer than many Western European neighbors.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Polish citizen, was arrested after a shootout with police and remains in critical condition in hospital. Officials said the attack may have been influenced by far-right ideology. The shooting adds to public concern following a string of school stabbings in October that authorities linked to violent and extremist content online.

Also read Six Killed in Krakow Shooting Called Terrorism by Polish PM

Far Right Ideology Investigation

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told a news briefing that everything points to the shooter being influenced by far-right ideology, a matter that will also be subject to investigation. Police and agents from the Internal Security Agency were on-site at the scene and at the suspect's family home. Authorities said four women and two men were killed in the city center attack. Sixteen people were wounded, including two police officers and the suspected gunman.

All three bodies had gunshot wounds. An interior ministry spokesperson said the five foreign nationals injured in the shooting came from Austria, Germany, Portugal, Russia and Britain. One of the people who died was identified as a British citizen and another as Austrian. Krakow's old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts visitors from around the globe, remained closed on Sunday.

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The main market square - one of the largest medieval squares in Europe - and surrounding streets were closed, with police allowing only essential workers to pass. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the bodies of two women and one man had been found at the shooter's home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, just under 200 kilometers north of Krakow. He said there were strong indications that they were members of his immediate family.

Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Daniel Prokopowicz said it was highly likely that the killings in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski and Krakow were carried out by the same person, but that investigations were ongoing. Seven firearms and a significant quantity of ammunition were recovered from the property. Police spokesperson Andrzej Fijolek told private broadcaster TVN 24 that the assailant used an AR-15 rifle and had a firearms license.

A local police spokesperson said the shooter was wearing military-like clothes and used military weapons, and many weapons and ammunition were found in his vehicle too. Police said they started receiving reports at around 3 p.m. local time that an assailant had opened fire from a car and shot randomly at people in the square. Videos posted online showed the assailant falling to the ground during a close-range shootout with police officers firing handguns.

Witnesses Describe Square Shooting

A man who witnessed the shooting, who gave his name only as Konrad, told news website Interia that he saw shots being fired from the driver's side window, and smoke was coming out. He ran to the police station in the main market square, and when he burst inside, it was full of people hiding on the floor.

A 67-year-old man called Julek told Reuters that he saw a dark car appear suddenly before the driver started shooting at a group of people and drove off. Unverified footage on social media showed shooting as traditional horse-drawn carriages passed through or were parked nearby. Officials and members of the public praised the actions of police officers who apprehended the gunman.

The two officers, who sustained gunshot wounds while overpowering the gunman after a close-range shootout, have regained consciousness, a regional government official told a press conference. Both had undergone surgery. A spokesperson for the Lesser Poland Voivodeship office said the injured police officers were in stable condition after surgery, and the justice minister called for blood donations for one of the wounded officers. The spokesman also said the shooter was in stable but very critical condition after multiple surgeries.

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Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised their bravery, saying on X that they likely saved many human lives, disregarding the risk to their own. He also said the police prevented a much larger massacre that could have otherwise occurred, firing shots at the attacker just three minutes after receiving the report. In the suspect's home town, residents were evacuated from the building where the gunman lived, and counterterrorism officers entered the building.

Speaking alongside the prime minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister coordinating special services, said Poland's Internal Security Agency and Military Counterintelligence Service are supporting the investigation. A spokesperson for President Karol Nawrocki said he would declare a period of national mourning on Nov. 8 and 9. In Krakow, mourners placed candles in several locations, and flags at the city hall were at half-mast. Many nearby cafes were closed.

The traditional hourly trumpet call from St Mary's Church on the square was suspended for 12 hours to commemorate the dead, the first time this has happened since 1939, state news agency PAP reported. Faithful attended a Mass for the victims at St. Anne's Church. In the capital, Warsaw, police said they were strengthening security measures in busy areas popular with tourists. Barriers were installed on streets leading onto the Krakowskie Przedmiescie street in the historic heart of the capital.

Political Reaction and National Mourning

Some nationalist politicians questioned Kierwinski's statement that the attack was likely inspired by far-right ideology. Przemyslaw Czarnek, deputy head of the conservative opposition PiS party, wrote on X that if Kierwinski has misinformed the public, he should face political consequences. He demanded immediate explanations and access to information on what the minister based his statements on. Expressions of shock and condolence flooded in from around Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shooting shocking, and wrote on X that on behalf of the Ukrainian people and personally, he extends sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. In Krakow, locals and tourists spoke of their shock on Sunday.

Local resident Witold Slowikowski said this is terrible for him, that this can happen in Poland because it's never happened like this in Poland, and he thinks this can be a new era in his country. In Warsaw, Maria, a 20-year-old cafe employee, said she almost burst into tears when she heard about the shooting. She said recent events, not just this one but things happening lately, are really affecting their sense of security.

Leading daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita said in an editorial that the mass shooting brought a brutal end to an era in which Poland was considered an island of safety. The attack has deepened public concern about security in the country.