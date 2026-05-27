Pokémon Cards: From Childhood Pastime to High-Value Assets, and the Controversy in the Philippine Senate

A Philippine senator's use of Pokémon card analogies sparks online backlash while highlighting the multi-billion-dollar market where childhood collectibles become speculative investments and targets for theft and money laundering.

Philippine Senator Alan Peter Cayetano sparked widespread online mockery when he used Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) set titles as analogies during a Senate hearing.

Social media users, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), criticized the comparison, with many accusing the senator of trivializing serious issues. One user noted that Cayetano merely listed card set names without any clever analogy, while another urged him to keep his expensive hobby private given the country's economic struggles. The incident reignited interest in the skyrocketing value of Pokémon cards, which have evolved from children's toys into high-value assets akin to fine art or luxury commodities.

The Pokémon card market has seen explosive growth over the past decade, driven primarily by nostalgia. Adults who grew up with the franchise in the late 1990s now have disposable income, fueling demand for rare cards that can fetch millions of dollars. In 2021, social media influencer Logan Paul purchased a rare Pikachu Illustrator card for over $5 million, a price far beyond the reach of average collectors.

The market's size is staggering: the Pokémon franchise as a whole has generated approximately $147 billion in lifetime revenue since its debut in 1996. While some collectors genuinely enjoy the hobby, others treat cards as speculative investments or stores of value, with prices sometimes outperforming traditional assets like stocks and real estate.

However, the boom has also attracted negative attention. Social media amplifies hype through viral videos of rare card pulls and high-dollar auctions, encouraging a gold-rush mentality. According to financial experts, many buyers are not true collectors but investors, including former cryptocurrency traders, who view cards as portable, untraceable assets. This has led to thefts targeting cards worth hundreds of thousands of dollars across major cities worldwide.

The market's shadow side includes money laundering, as cards can be exchanged with less scrutiny than cash or securities. As the line between cherished childhood memories and financial speculation blurs, Pokémon cards now occupy a strange intersection of nostalgia, capitalism, and crime





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