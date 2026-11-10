Poa defends witnesses grilled over China trips in Duterte impeachment trial

Defense lawyer Michael Poa questioned whether visiting China is inherently wrong after witnesses Vingelin Bahan and Jaime Adalin were grilled about their trips during Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial.

Defense attorney Michael Poa asked whether there is anything inherently wrong with visiting China, after two defense witnesses were questioned about their trips to the country during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Poa made the remark in a press briefing on Tuesday after Davao City Accountant Vingelin Bahan was asked about a visit she had made to China. Her questioning followed Monday's witness, Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin, who was also grilled about trips to China. The issue emerged as prosecutors described the defense's first witness as a weakness amid discrepancies in testimony. Poa said the question of whether the trips were improper should be left to the senator-judges.

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Defense Questions China Trips

He said he did not want to provide the answer himself because it is up to their appreciation to determine whether there was a problem with the witnesses going to China. During Monday's trial session, senator-judges questioned Adalin about his trip to China, many details of which he said he did not remember. He initially said he could not remember any trip to China, but later confirmed that he had made a trip together with other city department heads.

Adalin was also grilled for his apparent inability to recall specific details about the trip, including where he traveled to specifically. Poa said it was ultimately up to the witnesses to answer questions about their trips and where the funds for these trips came from. He said the funds could have been their own personal money or a trip sponsored by the Chinese government.

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Duterte's spokesperson Paolo Panelo has defended Adalin, saying that his trips to China had nothing to do with his credibility as a witness. Panelo said: Ano namang kinalaman ng credibility ng isang government official kung meron siyang official trip to China? Para sa akin, wala. This translates to: What does a government official's credibility have to do with an official trip to China?

Witness Credibility Examined

In my view, nothing. The exchanges came as the impeachment trial continued, with defense witnesses facing scrutiny over their travel history and the funding behind their trips. Poa's comments highlighted the defense's position that the mere fact of visiting China should not be treated as inherently wrongful or damaging to a witness's credibility. The senator-judges are expected to weigh the testimony and determine whether the China trips have any bearing on the case.

The trial of Vice President Sara Duterte remains ongoing, with both prosecution and defense presenting their respective witnesses and evidence.