PNVF President Tonyboy Liao Condemns Board Members' Decision to Withdraw Support Amid Ongoing Suspension

President Tonyboy Liao of the Philippines Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has condemned the decision by a majority of the board members to withdraw their support amid the federation's ongoing suspension imposed by the FIVB. The decision was made public in a joint statement by eight signatories, including PNVF vice president Yul Benosa, chairman Arnel Hajan, secretary general Otie Camangian, auditor Roger Banzuela, and board members Sherwin Maganda, Fr. Vic Calvo, Danilo Cong-o, and Socorro Calleja.

President Tonyboy Liao of the Philippines Volleyball Federation ( PNVF ) has condemned the decision by a majority of the board members to withdraw their support amid the federation's ongoing suspension imposed by the FIVB .

The decision was made public in a joint statement by eight signatories, including PNVF vice president Yul Benosa, chairman Arnel Hajan, secretary general Otie Camangian, auditor Roger Banzuela, and board members Sherwin Maganda, Fr. Vic Calvo, Danilo Cong-o, and Socorro Calleja. According to the signatories, the withdrawal of support stemmed from their collective concern over the credibility of the PNVF as well as loss of trust and confidence in Liao's leadership.

Liao called the public declaration by the board members both irresponsible and prejudicial as the PNVF is still appealing to the international governing body. The PNVF is facing suspension due to governance issues and violations of the international federation's code of ethics. Despite the withdrawal of support, Liao remains committed to cooperating with the appropriate institutions and allowing the full records, documents, and circumstances to be reviewed through the proper process.

The PNVF is still appealing to the FIVB, and the outcome of the appeal is yet to be determined. The decision by the board members has raised concerns about the future of the PNVF and the impact of the suspension on the country's volleyball community. The situation highlights the need for transparency and accountability in sports governance, particularly in the Philippines where volleyball is a popular sport.

The PNVF has been at the center of controversy in recent months, with allegations of corruption and mismanagement surfacing. The suspension imposed by the FIVB has further exacerbated the situation, leaving the PNVF in a precarious position. The decision by the board members to withdraw their support has added to the uncertainty, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

The PNVF's appeal to the FIVB is ongoing, and the outcome will have significant implications for the country's volleyball community. The situation highlights the need for sports governance to prioritize transparency, accountability, and good governance practices. The PNVF's suspension has also raised concerns about the impact on the country's athletes and the sport as a whole. The volleyball community in the Philippines is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the appeal and the resolution of the situation.

The decision by the board members to withdraw their support has left many wondering about the future of the PNVF and the sport in the country. The situation is complex, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds. The PNVF's appeal to the FIVB is a critical step in resolving the situation and restoring confidence in the federation. The outcome of the appeal will have significant implications for the country's volleyball community and the sport as a whole.

The PNVF's suspension has left many in the volleyball community concerned about the impact on the sport and the athletes. The situation highlights the need for sports governance to prioritize transparency, accountability, and good governance practices. The PNVF's appeal to the FIVB is ongoing, and the outcome will be closely watched by the volleyball community in the Philippines





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Philippines Volleyball Federation PNVF FIVB Suspension Governance Issues Violations Of International Federation's Code

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