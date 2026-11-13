PNP Warns of Christmas Scams Including Smishing Vishing and Quishing

The Philippine National Police warns of rising holiday scams. Learn how to protect yourself from smishing, vishing, and quishing attacks targeting consumers.

The Philippine National Police issued a comprehensive warning regarding the surge in cybercrimes during the holiday season, specifically highlighting three prevalent tactics: smishing, vishing, and quishing. These sophisticated digital frauds are designed to steal sensitive personal and financial information from unsuspecting consumers who are eager to shop or send gifts.

Smishing Mechanics and Technical Threats

Smishing attacks rely on text messages to trick victims, often bypassing traditional email filters. Attackers utilize portable International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers to spoof the sender ID of trusted institutions such as banks, digital wallets, and government agencies. This device functions like a fake cell tower, broadcasting messages to devices connected to its signal.

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The spoofed messages may appear in existing conversation threads, making them seem legitimate. These texts frequently include links to counterfeit websites that claim the recipient has a reward, faces a deadline, or risks account suspension. Once victims provide passwords or one-time PINs, attackers gain access to make unauthorized transactions.

Financial institutions and government bodies have advised against including links in official communications to mitigate these risks. Consumers are urged to verify the legitimacy of sellers and products before engaging with any unsolicited offers or messages.

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Vishing and Voice-Based Fraud Tactics

Voice phishing, known as vishing, employs phone calls or voice messages to impersonate trusted entities. Fraudsters use this method to pressure victims into revealing sensitive information under the guise of urgency or authority. This technique exploits the trust consumers place in familiar brands and official-sounding voices.

Scammers often create scenarios where victims must act immediately to avoid penalties or to claim benefits. The PNP emphasizes that legitimate organizations will never demand immediate personal data or financial transfers via unsolicited calls. Vigilance is required when interacting with unknown callers who claim to represent financial or government bodies.

Quishing Risks and QR Code Tampering

Quishing involves the use of malicious QR codes to steal money and data. These codes can direct users to fake login pages for e-wallets or banks, automatically download harmful software, or facilitate transfers to unknown recipients. The threat extends beyond online platforms into physical retail environments.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas warned users to scan QR codes only from verified stores. Modern smartphones typically display the destination link before opening a webpage, allowing users to verify the site's legitimacy. Attackers may also tamper with physical QR codes by placing fraudulent stickers over legitimate ones in stores.

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Investment Frauds and Social Media Scams

Fraudulent investment schemes travel quickly on social media, capitalizing on Filipinos' high internet usage. These scams often operate on a trust-based referral system, allowing users to transact with unknown online entities. Fraudsters utilize pump-and-dump schemes to artificially inflate currency prices and spread false hype before crashing the market.

Online gambling scams also pose significant risks, often operating through hidden control panels that manipulate game outcomes. These systems may use a Newbie Setting to provide early wins, boosting victim confidence before switching to a mode that ensures losses. Receptionists send random messages on platforms like Telegram, Viber, or WhatsApp to lure victims into depositing funds.

Protective Measures for Consumers

The PNP advises consumers to verify organizations before donating, check official announcements, and be wary of personal accounts soliciting funds. Victims of prize scams are often told they won competitions they never entered and are pressured to act immediately. Consumers must remain cautious of unusually cheap tickets, booking deals, and vacation packages.

Investment frauds promise high yields but result in heavy losses for those who invest. The scam cycle begins with small tasks for low commissions, gradually escalating to larger deposits. Operators demand additional payments under various pretexts before disappearing with the invested money, leaving victims with significant financial damage.