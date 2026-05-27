PNP Vows No Special Treatment for Ex-Chief Dela Rosa Amid ICC Warrant

PNP Chief Nartatez assures impartial enforcement of law for Senator Dela Rosa, facing ICC arrest over drug war killings.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) has formally assured the public that Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa will not receive any special treatment despite his long history as a former chief of the police force.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that all police actions involving Dela Rosa would be conducted strictly in accordance with the law and established procedures. This assurance comes amid heightened scrutiny following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Dela Rosa for his alleged involvement in the previous administration's controversial anti-drug campaign, which has been widely criticized for extrajudicial killings.

Nartatez stated, The Philippine National Police operates strictly on legal frameworks and our sworn oath to serve and protect, meaning no individual is above the law regardless of rank or title. The PNP chief acknowledged the institutional respect that police officers hold for Dela Rosa as a former colleague and leader, but he firmly declared that this would not influence the enforcement of lawful orders.

He added, While our ranks maintain an institutional respect for Senator Bato dela Rosa as a former PNP chief, we assure the public that there will be no special treatment, and our personnel will execute all lawful directives with absolute professionalism, impartiality, and transparency. Nartatez directed all police units to strictly observe standard operating procedures in any operation related to Dela Rosa, including the execution of the ICC warrant if it is served through proper channels.

He instructed commanders to avoid any preferential treatment and to prevent unauthorized disclosures that could compromise legal procedures. The statement was issued after questions were raised by various sectors, including human rights groups and legal analysts, about whether police officers would rigorously enforce legal processes against a person who once led the police organization and remains highly influential within its ranks.

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2018, has been a key figure in the bloody war on drugs that resulted in thousands of deaths, many of which were allegedly extrajudicial. The ICC investigation into these killings has been a contentious issue in the Philippines, with the government initially withdrawing from the Rome Statute but later facing renewed calls for accountability.

The PNP, in its statement, said it is coordinating with concerned government agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs, to ensure the orderly implementation of any legal process involving the senator. Nartatez emphasized that police officers are expected to remain disciplined and uphold the integrity of the organization amid the intense public scrutiny that the case has attracted.

He said, We expect all officers to uphold standard operating procedures without fear or favor, and we explicitly appeal to Senator Dela Rosa's enduring sense of duty as a lifelong law enforcer to cooperate fully with the legal process. The PNP chief added that the conduct of police personnel in the coming days would reflect on the credibility and accountability of the institution.

He stated, The eyes of the nation are on us, and the PNP will remain a professional, disciplined institution that honors the badge by executing its mandates with maximum restraint, strict adherence to human rights, and total accountability. The development has sparked diverse reactions across the country.

Supporters of Dela Rosa argue that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines since the country withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019, while critics maintain that the former police chief must answer for the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the drug war. Human rights organizations have welcomed the PNP's commitment to impartiality but remain cautious, noting that the police force has historically been accused of protecting its own.

Meanwhile, legal experts are closely watching how the PNP will handle the delicate situation, particularly if the ICC warrant is transmitted through Interpol. The case underscores the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability in the Philippines, where the rule of law often clashes with political alliances and institutional loyalties. The PNP's stance, as articulated by Nartatez, seeks to reassure both domestic and international observers that the police force will act without bias, even when dealing with a former chief.

However, the true test will be in the implementation, as the world watches how the Philippines navigates this complex legal and political challenge. The coming weeks are expected to be crucial, with potential legal battles in the Supreme Court over the enforceability of the ICC warrant. For now, the PNP has drawn a clear line: no one is above the law. This commitment, if upheld, could set a significant precedent for accountability in the country.

The public awaits to see if the words will be matched by actions, as the nation's faith in its institutions hangs in the balance





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