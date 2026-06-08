PNP Serves Arrest Warrant on Controversial Contractor

The Philippine National Police (PNP) served an arrest warrant on controversial contractor Pacifico Discaya at the Senate, where he had been under custody after being cited in contempt during an ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) served an arrest warrant on Monday, June 8, 2026, on controversial contractor Pacifico Discaya at the Senate, where he had been under custody after being cited in contempt during an ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities in flood control projects .

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the implementation of the warrant was led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), carried out in coordination with Senate authorities to ensure an orderly and lawful turnover of Discaya. He underwent booking procedures before he was brought to Malolos Bulacan, clad in an orange detainee shirt, for the return of the warrant.

The arrest stemmed from a case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman for malversation through falsification of public documents, involving an allegedly anomalous flood control project in Calumpit, Bulacan last week. On Friday, June 5, 2026, the Regional Trial Court of Bulacan, Branch 20, ordered the arrest of Discaya, his wife, Sarah, and nine other individuals in connection with the case.

According to the PNP, some of the accused, including Discaya's wife and three others, are already being held in separate detention facilities for other pending cases. Sarah is detained in Cebu over a graft and malversation case stemmed from anomalous P96.5-million concrete revetment project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, awarded to the St. Timothy Construction Corporation. Police operations are continuing to locate and arrest the remaining respondents who have yet to be taken into custody.

Nartatez emphasized that all individuals covered by the warrant would be treated equally under the law. There will be no special treatment. All persons subject to lawful arrest will be accorded the same standards of professionalism and due process, he said. The PNP chief also noted that the offense charged is non-bailable, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

We want the public to be assured that the PNP remains committed to the principle that no one is above the law and no one is below the protection of the law, Nartatez said. Our role is not to determine guilt or innocence but to ensure the lawful implementation of court orders and support the administration of justice, he added





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine National Police Pacifico Discaya Arrest Warrant Flood Control Projects Malversation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PNP Bolsters Counter-Intelligence to Thwart Foreign Recruitment SchemesPhilippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a nationwide strengthening of counter-intelligence measures to combat suspected espionage and covert recruitment of government personnel, especially via online platforms. The move follows a warning from the Five Eyes alliance about foreign agents using job offers to infiltrate defense, foreign affairs, and intelligence sectors. The PNP is working with local and international agencies and deploying its Anti-Cybercrime Group to monitor and shut down these clandestine operations.

Read more »

PNP deploys over 55,000 cops for June 8 class openingThe Philippine National Police on Sunday said it has deployed more than 55,000 security personnel under the Oplan Balik-Eskwela for School Year 2026–2027.

Read more »

PNP Chief Urges Police Neutrality Amid Intensifying Political DebatesPNP Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil Nartatez emphasized that both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel must remain neutral and refrain from engaging in political discussions, noting that involvement in partisan issues is outside the police mandate. He reminded officers active on social media to exercise discipline, citing instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to uphold professionalism. Nartatez also urged the public to be responsible online, following a warning from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center about spreading misinformation. He assured that the PNP remains focused on maintaining public order and securing rallies and mass actions.

Read more »

PNP ensures safe return for millions of studentsTHE Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized more than 55,000 security personnel nationwide for the opening of classes on Monday, June 8, 2026, assuring t

Read more »