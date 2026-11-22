Police in Lanao del Sur intercepted 154 cases of smuggled cigarettes valued at P6,588,736, underscoring the PNP's commitment to combating illicit trade and protecting legitimate markets.

The Philippine National Police successfully intercepted a significant shipment of illicit tobacco products during a targeted operation in Lanao del Sur. On November 20, 2026, law enforcement officers dismantled a distribution network attempting to move illegal goods into the commercial market. The operation resulted in the seizure of 154 cases of assorted cigarettes, which hold an estimated market value of P6,588,736.

Operation Details and Seizure Facts

The Philippine National Police executed this enforcement action based on specific intelligence provided by the Police Intelligence Unit of the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office. Sources indicated that unidentified individuals were preparing to unload smuggled cigarettes in a coastal zone. Responding to this tip, officers moved quickly to the location to prevent the goods from reaching consumers.

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The operation took place in Barangay Punong, Picong, where police personnel observed the suspects actively transferring the cigarette cases into makeshift structures. Upon discovery, the individuals attempted to flee the scene by running toward the shoreline. The suspects escaped the immediate area, leaving the illicit cargo behind for the authorities to secure.

Involvement of Picong Police and Officials

Personnel from the Picong Municipal Police Station worked alongside the provincial office units to conduct the raid. After securing the area and ensuring the safety of the operation, the police initiated a formal inventory of the recovered items. This process was conducted with the presence of local barangay officials to ensure transparency and proper documentation of the evidence.

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The confiscated cigarettes are now under the temporary custody of the Picong Municipal Police Station. This holding period allows for complete documentation of the seized items. Following this administrative procedure, the goods will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for final disposition and appropriate legal handling.

Leadership Stance on Illicit Trade

Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. strongly emphasized that the Philippine National Police will not allow smuggling activities to proceed without consequence. He stressed the critical importance of acting on reliable intelligence and maintaining close coordination with various government agencies to stop the illegal movement of goods across the country.

Nartatez declared that the police force will not tolerate these illegal activities and will continue to track down all individuals involved in such schemes. He explained that their responsibility extends beyond simple law enforcement to protecting the public from practices that undermine legitimate businesses and government regulations. The agency remains committed to ensuring that all confiscated goods are properly accounted for.

Future Enforcement and Market Protection

The Philippine National Police has vowed to sustain its intelligence-led operations to combat smuggling effectively. The agency plans to strengthen coordination with the Bureau of Customs and other concerned agencies to address these illicit activities more aggressively. This collaborative approach aims to enforce the law rigorously and maintain market integrity.

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By targeting unfair competition, the police aim to protect legitimate businesses from the economic harm caused by untaxed and smuggled goods. The seizure of this specific shipment demonstrates the ongoing dedication of the PNP to uphold regulatory standards and ensure a fair playing field for lawful commerce in the region.