PNP Seizes 6.4 Million Pesos Worth of Illicit Substances

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has made a significant seizure of various illicit substances worth an estimated 6.4 million pesos.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) has made a significant seizure of various illicit substances worth an estimated 6.4 million pesos. The items were flagged during routine X-ray screening and were further inspected manually and with the assistance of K-9 units.

The substances include suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), marijuana kush, cocaine, ketamine, Ecstasy tablets, and other unidentified substances. The parcels, which originated from Canada and France, were abandoned and were reportedly consigned to several individuals in Pampanga and Cagayan de Oro. This seizure is a result of the PNP's intensified operations against illegal drugs, particularly at the country's entry points.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that this accomplishment is a testament to the cooperation of the PNP's agencies and that their priority is to provide service and protection to each Filipino. The PNP will continue to intensify its operations against illegal drugs and ensure the safety and security of the Filipino people. The seized items will be turned over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

The PNP's efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country are ongoing and will not be deterred. The seized substances are a significant blow to the drug trade in the Philippines and will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more secure community for all Filipinos. The PNP's commitment to protecting the Filipino people from the dangers of illegal drugs is unwavering, and they will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this goal.

The seized substances will be turned over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution, and the individuals involved in the consignment of these parcels will be held accountable for their actions. The PNP's efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country are a testament to their dedication to protecting the Filipino people and upholding the law





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PNP Illicit Substances Seizure Philippines Crime And Justice

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