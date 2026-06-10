PNP Secures Senate Building Amid Alleged Threat

The Philippine National Police secured the outside premises of the Senate building in Pasay City amid reports of an alleged threat on the chamber. The Senate made work-from-home arrangements for its employees today and Thursday to allow for inspections and other precautionary measures.

Members of the Philippine National Police secured the outside premises of the Senate building in Pasay City amid reports of an alleged threat on the chamber.

The Senate made work-from-home arrangements for its employees today and Thursday to allow for inspections and other precautionary measures. Senate employees were advised to follow the majority bloc led by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who was elected as Senate President Pro Tempore and acting Senate chief, as it has been duly recognized by the Civil Service Commission and other relevant institutions. Sen.

Panfilo Lacson said that the CSC recognition enjoyed by the majority showed that the orders from the minority led by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano were meant to sow confusion. The new 12-member majority bloc was formed after Sen. Francis Escudero abandoned Cayetano's group on June 3, leading to the Senate leadership reorganization.

Cayetano, however, insisted that he remained Senate president and that the action of Gatchalian's group was illegal. Sen. Lacson said in a radio interview that it is clear whose leadership Malacanang, the House of Representatives, the Civil Service Commission, and other groups recognize, and that Cayetano's actions are meant to sow confusion.

He also said that Gatchalian met with department heads and committee secretaries, reminding them to follow only lawful and official orders, with assurances that the Senate leadership would protect them





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine National Police Senate Pasay City Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian Sen. Panfilo Lacson Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano Civil Service Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate to turn over Curlee Discaya to PNPTHE Senate will turn over contractor Curlee Discaya to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday.

Read more »

Senate website no longer refers to Cayetano as ‘Senate president’The Senate website also reflects other leadership changes based on the June 3 session that is still being contested by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and his bloc

Read more »

PNP Chief Bonoan Transferred to Medical City Amid Serious Health Concerns and Ongoing Legal BattleRetired PNP General Ronald 'Bong' Dela Rosa faces a critical health crisis as he is transferred to Medical City for specialized cardiac care. The move follows a series of medical tests, including an angiogram, after experiencing hypertension and possible acute coronary syndrome. Dela Rosa, who is under arrest for P573 million plunder and graft charges, continues to receive treatment while his legal proceedings advance.

Read more »

PNP initial findings say 'strong current' carried Ateneo student-athletes in drowning incidentThe Philippine National Police Regional Office 3 (PNP PRO 3) on Monday released its initial findings on the drowning incident that claimed the lives of Ateneo de Manila University basketball student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Read more »