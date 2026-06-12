PNP Reports Peaceful and Orderly Independence Day Celebrations Nationwide

The Philippine National Police confirms that Independence Day events and protests across the country on June 12 were peaceful, with no major incidents reported despite heightened security measures and the deployment of around 89,000 personnel.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) reported that Independence Day celebrations and related protest activities across the country on Friday, June 12, were generally peaceful and orderly.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. stated that police units nationwide continued to monitor the situation on the ground. As of that hour, the localized demonstrations and public assemblies held across the country in observance of Independence Day remained completely peaceful and orderly, with no major untoward incidents reported. The PNP had earlier placed all police regional offices and national support units on full alert status for the observance of the 128th Philippine Independence Day.

Approximately 89,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide to secure commemorative activities, public assemblies, transportation hubs, tourist destinations, and other areas expected to draw large crowds. Nartatez had ordered all regional and local police units to maintain maximum visibility in protest and celebration areas and instructed personnel to exercise maximum tolerance and strictly observe established crowd-management protocols.

He commended all commanders and personnel on the ground for their hard work in ensuring that the security plan was strictly followed, noting that their dedication and sacrifices translated to the protection and peace of mind of everybody. The PNP assured continuous cooperation with local government units, event organizers, and other government agencies to sustain security coverage throughout the day.

Nartatez added that on this Independence Day, they were able to show once again that there is no conflict between the exercise of rights of the people and focusing on their peace and order mandate if everyone just respects one another





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine Independence Day PNP Peaceful Protests Security Deployment Jose Melencio Nartatez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government Agencies Conduct Final Rehearsal for 128th Independence Day CeremonyA full technical rehearsal was held at Manila's Quirino Grandstand and Luneta Park on June 10, 2026, in advance of the 128th Independence Day commemoration on June 12, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. scheduled to lead the event. Personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police participated to ensure a seamless ceremony.

Read more »

PNP confirms security preparations for 128th Independence DayThe Philippine National Police (PNP) has confirmed that security preparations are fully in place for the 128th Independence Day on Friday, with no validated threat being monitored in relation to the observance. Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that police forces are working closely with local government units and other stakeholders for coordinated security operations.

Read more »

PNP to deploy 90,000 personnel for 128th Independence Day celebrationThe Philippine National Police has placed all units on full alert status and deployed nearly 90,000 personnel across the country to ensure security and order during the 128th Independence Day festivities on June 12.

Read more »

PNP Monitors Independence Day Rallies Across Metro ManilaThe Philippine National Police reported monitoring four rallies in Metro Manila on the 128th Independence Day, with grievances against corruption, rising prices, and US troop presence. Over 90,000 police deployed to maintain peace.

Read more »