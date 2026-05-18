PNP Reinforces Presence Amid Senate Tensions

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has increased their presence in strategic locations, especially around the Senate building, to ensure peace and order during the ongoing Senate proceedings and in response to the recent arrest warrant issued against Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has reinforced their presence nationwide, deploying officers strategically in areas surrounding the Senate and other identified convergence points. This move is in response to expected high emotions during the Senate proceedings, which could potentially lead to conflicts and disturbances.

Part of the reason for this reinforcement is the recent protest actions organized by supporters of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, who was issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the Duterte administration’s drug war. Dela Rosa remains under protective custody in the Senate building.

In a statement, PNP Chief Nartatez emphasized the need for peaceful and orderly conduct during Senate proceedings, assuring the public that the police presence is for their safety and security, not as an enemy





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Proceedings Philippine National Police International Criminal Court Arrest Warrant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Bato dela Rosa Leaves Senate Facility, Expected to Expose Senate ProbeDela Rosa attended the hearing of Senator Antonio Trillanes on the military's human rights record and later left the facility with a white police vehicle driven by Senator Padilla. This incident could potentially undermine the Senate's probe into military human rights abuses.

Read more »

Ombudsman's Trouble Serving Subpeonas to Senate Amid Investigation Into Senate Shooting IncidentOmbudsman Remulla stated that his office's process servers were refused entry at the Senate, and their documents, related to a suspension order and fact-finding measures, were also refused. Meanwhile, Senate security chief Mao Aplasca, who is the mistah or classmate of the late Senator Juan Edgardo dela Rosa in the Philippine Military Academy, released a statement denying reports of no available CCTV footage covering the incident. He further assured full cooperation with all legitimate investigative bodies.

Read more »

Philippine Senate: Fugitive Senator's Escape, Senate Put on LockdownExclusive news report on the incident where a fugitive senator managed to escape during Senate session, leading to the Senate being put on lockdown.

Read more »

Senate to Hear Impeachment Trial Against Vice President Duterte, Civil Society Groups Urge Senate to ProceedThe Senate is scheduled to meet as an impeachment court on Monday to consider the cases filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. Civil society groups have gathered at the EDSA Shrine for a Mass organized by Tindig Pilipinas, urging the Senate to conduct the trial and wear their robes upon the convening of the impeachment court.

Read more »