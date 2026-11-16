PNP ready to assist in Quiboloy extradition if court orders

The Philippine National Police said it will assist in the possible extradition of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to the United States if a court issues an order. The DOJ filed an extradition petition on behalf of the US government, and a Makati court has issued an arrest warrant and hold departure order.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said it is ready to assist in the possible extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to the United States should a court issue an order for police assistance.

If we will be ordered, we will follow orders from the court, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co said at a press briefing at Camp Crame Monday. We will only follow lawful orders from competent courts. If they will include us at meron po silang kautusan na ibigay sa atin, Co said. (We will only follow lawful orders from competent courts.

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If they will include us and they have an order to give us. ) Whether it's to assist in the transfer and to secure the person of pastor sa pagpunta po sa airport or otherwise very much ready po ang inyong PNP to assist and to render assistance, he added.

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(Whether it's to assist in the transfer and to secure the person of pastor when going to the airport or otherwise your PNP is very much ready to assist and to render assistance. ) On Nov. 12, the Makati Regional Trial Court issued an extradition arrest warrant and hold departure order for Quiboloy and two of his co-accused, the Department of Justice (DOJ) earlier said.

Extradition Petition Filed Against Quiboloy

On behalf of the US government, the DOJ filed an extradition petition on Monday against Quiboloy, Teresita Tolibas Dandan, and Helen Panilag in connection with their charges of international human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling. Torreon clarified that he does not represent Quiboloy in the extradition proceedings, noting that his duties are limited to the religious leader's pending criminal cases before the Pasig and Quezon City courts.

He confirmed that Quiboloy has already been notified of the extradition petition, which the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed on Monday on behalf of the United States government. Please be informed that Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy has been informed of the extradition proceedings filed against him, Torreon said. They do not come as a surprise to him.

He has expected them, and he is ready to face them in court, through the proper legal process and before the proper forum, he added.