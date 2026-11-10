PNP Pursues Zero Backlog With 300,000 Wanted Persons Nationwide

Philippine National Police targets zero backlog by pursuing 300,000 fugitives. PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez outlines strategy to arrest high-profile suspects and reduce outstanding warrants through sustained operations.

The Philippine National Police is currently tracking approximately 300,000 wanted individuals across the country as part of an aggressive campaign to eliminate all outstanding arrest warrants. This massive undertaking involves high-profile targets including Senator Ronald dela Rosa, former lawmaker Zaldy Co, former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, and businessman Atong Ang.

Strategic Push for Zero Fugitive Backlog

Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez stated on Tuesday that the organization remains confident in achieving its ultimate goal of a zero backlog. He emphasized that the current figure represents a significant reduction from the roughly 500,000 names listed in the database when he assumed leadership on August 26, 2025. The decline of approximately 200,000 cases over the past 14 months demonstrates the effectiveness of their sustained and determined actions against fugitives.

Also read PNP Conducts Operations Across Country to Locate Fugitive Senator Bato dela Rosa

Operational Success in October Arrests

Recent data highlights substantial progress in apprehending those with outstanding warrants. In October alone, law enforcement agencies arrested 8,839 wanted persons nationwide. This total included 2,353 individuals classified as most wanted and 6,486 other wanted individuals who were taken into custody during the month-long operation.

Regional Performance and High-Profile Targets

The National Capital Region Police Office led the charge with 1,641 arrests, followed by Police Regional Office 3 with 1,503 apprehensions and PRO 4A with 1,317 captures. These figures underscore the widespread nature of the crackdown, which covers every individual regardless of their social status or political position. The PNP maintains that no one is exempt from the pursuit of justice.

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Intelligence Gathering and Inter-Agency Coordination

To sustain this momentum, the PNP is relying on intensified intelligence gathering and closer coordination with other law enforcement bodies. The agency has already received around 500 pieces of information regarding the whereabouts of Bato dela Rosa, illustrating the depth of their investigative capabilities. This collaborative approach ensures that fugitives cannot easily evade capture by moving between jurisdictions.

Future Commitment to Law Enforcement Goals

Nartatez stressed that reducing the backlog is not enough; the final objective is to bring the number of remaining wanted persons down to absolute zero. The police force will continue to deploy resources strategically to ensure that all outstanding warrants are executed. This unwavering commitment aims to restore public trust and enhance national security by removing dangerous elements from society.