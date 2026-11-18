Six police officers face summary dismissal proceedings after an alleged robbery in Caloocan City that victimized a businessman and a PNP Drug Enforcement Group operative. A police major was arrested while five other cops and three civilians remain at large.

Six police officers may be dismissed from the service over their alleged involvement in a robbery in Caloocan City that victimized a businessman and a police operative assigned to the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group.

Philippine National Police chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the initiation of summary dismissal proceedings against the six policemen. He stressed that accountability within the police organization must be upheld without exception. Nartatez said rank, position, or length of service cannot place anyone above the law. The badge is a responsibility, not a license to commit wrongdoing, he said.

Also read Pulis na nagbebenta ng alahas kasama ang isang negosyante, hinoldap umano ng mga 'kabaro' sa Caloocan

If evidence establishes that a police officer was involved in a criminal act, we will not look the other way. We will act, and we will let the law take its course. We will not protect whoever is proven to have violated the law, Nartatez said in a mix of English and Tagalog. He added that the PNP would pursue the case based on evidence and established procedures.

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P700000 Jewelry Sale Turns Into Robbery

This ensures that those found responsible would be held accountable while safeguarding the rights of everyone involved. According to the initial investigation, the two victims agreed to meet the suspects on Monday night, November 16, 2026. The meeting was for a supposed P700,000 jewelry sale at a convenience store in Barangay 87, East Grace Park, Caloocan City. Three suspects allegedly approached the victims upon their arrival.

They pointed firearms at them and ordered them to lie on the ground. They then took the victims belongings, including a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and the jewelry. The stolen items were valued at P1.2 million. This included the motorcycle, three cellphones, a pistol, and a gold bracelet worth P700,000.

The victims were forced into a vehicle and driven to Diliman, Quezon City, where they were abandoned. PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co described the sequence at a press briefing. Nagbebenta po sila nitong gold bracelet and itong nakipag-deal sa kanila, they were told to meet in a certain place para kabayaran siguro, bibilhin. And then tapos biglang binago nung mga suspects, he said.

Police Spokesman Describes Crime Sequence

They were selling a gold bracelet and the victim was told to meet them at a certain place to apparently settle payment. But the suspects changed the location. Dinala sila sa isang place kung saan doon sila dito sa malapit sa convenience store sa Caloocan, kung saan doon sila biglang tinutukan ng baril, inagaw yung mga gamit nila, sinakay sila at ibinaba sila somewhere in Diliman, he added.

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The victims were taken to a place in Caloocan City and once near a convenience store the suspects held them at gunpoint and robbed them of their valuables. They were dropped somewhere in Diliman in Quezon City. Of the nine suspects, only one, a police major, has been arrested. The police major is assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Pursuit of Remaining Police Suspects

He was arrested in a follow-up operation. A criminal complaint has been filed against the cop. Efforts are underway to locate the remaining five police suspects. Three civilians were also reportedly involved in the robbery.

Nine suspects, among them six police personnel, were allegedly involved in the robbery incident in Caloocan City, the PNP said Wednesday. The PNP chief ordered dismissal proceedings against the police officers involved in last Monday's incident, Co said at a press briefing.