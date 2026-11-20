The Philippine National Police says five individuals, including a former household staff member of Vice President Sara Duterte, voluntarily left a Taguig hotel with police on November 17, denying claims of a rescue. Duterte's camp and the employer's lawyer give conflicting accounts of the events.

The Philippine National Police on Friday, November 20, 2026, disputed claims that it had rescued two former household staff members of Vice President Sara Duterte and other individuals, saying police personnel merely accompanied their lawyers to a Taguig City hotel and that no one there was being held against their will.

The PNP said five individuals, including a former household staff member of Duterte, voluntarily left their hotel rooms and went with police officers to a station on November 17, contradicting the earlier characterization by Duterte's camp that the individuals had been rescued. There was no rescue and no release, because no one was being held, the PNP said in a statement.

Also read 2 dating staff ni Sara Duterte, nakuha at 'ligtas' na, ayon kay Atty. Paolo Panelo

PNP Disputes Rescue Claims Involving Duterte Staff

The police role was limited to accompanying the legal counsels at their request and documenting the matter, based on the affidavit submitted by the counsels, it added. According to the police, two lawyers went to Fort Bonifacio Police Sub-Station 1 in Taguig City on November 17 and requested police assistance in fetching their client and four other individuals from a hotel in Bonifacio Global City.

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Upon arriving at the hotel, police officers and the lawyers found all five individuals unrestrained, with none reporting any immediate threat to their safety. The five voluntarily came down from their rooms and accompanied the police personnel to the station.

However, they declined to execute individual affidavits regarding their alleged captivity. They also did not identify anyone supposedly involved or disclose the source of the alleged threats. Instead, their legal counsels executed and submitted an affidavit for documentation, which became the basis for the police blotter dated November 17, 2026. The five later left the station without raising further concerns or requesting additional assistance.

Spokesperson Details Alleged Rescue Operation

The police clarification came two days after Duterte's spokesperson, Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., announced that two former household staff members of the Vice President had been brought to safety following an alleged plea for help. Panelo said they received a message on November 16 from Duterte's former household staff member seeking assistance and rescue in Manila.

The sender claimed to be in the custody or under the control of certain individuals who allegedly told them about a threat to their life. The former staff member further narrated that they were being forced to sign a document, which they had refused to execute, Panelo said. On November 18, Panelo said the Vice President's legal team, with police assistance, had fetched the two former employees and brought them to a police station.

Panelo also said the two former staff members were recruited by a private individual to work at a resort in Boracay in October. They were later brought to Manila under the pretext of training for their jobs. Panelo claimed that their employer told them that the threats against them would be quelled if they signed affidavits containing allegations against the Vice President, which they refused to sign.

Employer Lawyer Denies Detention Allegations

The allegations prompted a response from the lawyer of the women's current employer, who categorically denied that his client had detained them or forced them to sign affidavits. In a statement on Thursday, Atty. Mark Tolentino said the two sisters were hired by his client's company in October 2026 to work at a family-owned resort near Boracay. Tolentino said security concerns arose after two unidentified individuals wearing bonnets partially covering their faces entered the resort on October 28.

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His client also reportedly received information about threats against him and his family, including an incident in which an unidentified individual allegedly blocked their vehicle while they were returning home from the airport. Tolentino stressed that any connection between the reported vehicle-blocking incident and the earlier security concerns at the resort remained unverified.

He maintained that the sisters were not being held against their will and had agreed to stay in Metro Manila after being informed of the reported security threats. According to my client, after he briefed the sisters on the reported security concerns, they agreed to remain in Metro Manila. They stayed at his residence in Alabang and at a hotel in Bonifacio Global City. He covered their meals and accommodations.

They continued their regular work and received their pay. He has since offered them the option of working with a partner foundation in Davao, Tolentino said. The employer's lawyer said the affidavits were intended to document the reported security concerns and support his client's request for government protection.

Duterte Camp Rejects Employer Explanation

However, the Duterte camp disputed this explanation. In a separate statement on Thursday, Panelo said the employer's account, as relayed by Tolentino, confirmed several details in the former employees' accounts, including their recruitment, transfer to Metro Manila and the request for them to sign affidavits.

Meanwhile, the PNP reiterated its commitment to impartiality, saying it would carry out its mandate without regard to political affiliations or differences. It also urged anyone with knowledge of alleged threats or unlawful detention to personally and formally report the matter to authorities so these could be properly documented and investigated. GMA News Online has reached out to Duterte's camp for comment, but it has yet to reply as of posting time. Barbers urges probe into alleged detention of Sara Duterte aides.