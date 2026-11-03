PNP denies shoot-to-kill order against Senator Bato dela Rosa amid ICC manhunt

The Philippine National Police says no shoot-to-kill order has been issued against Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who remains in the Philippines and is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday denied that a shoot-to-kill order has been issued against Senator Ronald " Bato" dela Rosa as security forces press on with their manhunt for the fugitive lawmaker.

"May I remind the public to only share or believe information coming from verified and official sources. Wala pong shoot-to-kill order na inilabas," PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Allen Rae Co told reporters in an interview. The denial came after Cagayan de Oro 1st District Representative Lordan Suan rejected social media posts falsely attributing to him a supposed call for a shoot-to-kill resolution against dela Rosa.

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"It has come to my attention that several social media pages are amplifying a false and malicious statement falsely attributed to me," Suan said in a Facebook post on Monday. "The quote circulating online claiming I threatened a House hearing and a shoot-to-kill resolution against Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa is FALSE, FAKE, FABRICATED. I never made that statement. I stand firmly for due process and the rule of law," he added.

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PNP Clarifies Lawful Operations

As to claims that police are raiding homes of dela Rosa's relatives and friends, Co clarified that police operations are being done lawfully and within the bounds of the law. In a separate statement, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that the police do not subscribe to a shoot-to-kill approach in serving arrest warrants.

"The PNP does not subscribe to a shoot-to-kill approach. Our mandate is to enforce the law, not to take the law into our own hands. Every operation must be guided by due process, respect for human rights, and the rule of law," Nartatez said. The PNP mobilized tracker teams to find dela Rosa, who was ordered arrested by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the war on drugs under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The PNP also said dela Rosa is still in the Philippines. The police said photos of dela Rosa in a cemetery in Davao del Sur that went viral on social media were not new.

"It's not true that he showed up," Co told reporters in an interview on Tuesday. Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not shown any dissatisfaction in the progress of the manhunt for dela Rosa amid concerns that some policemen loyal to him were helping him escape the dragnet.

Presidential Stance on Manhunt

"Right now, our president does not show any frustration, as long as he sees that our police force and the leadership of the DILG are fulfilling their duties. So, no frustration is being seen," Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in Filipino on Tuesday. Dela Rosa, who was named a co-conspirator of former President Duterte, refused to acknowledge the ICC arrest warrant and went into hiding last year.

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He briefly surfaced at the Senate last May 11 to vote for Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president then fled following a shooting incident. Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) claimed that dela Rosa was hiding in Mindanao under the protection of an "armed and powerful group," but did not identify the group.

Lacson Calls for Due Process

Meanwhile, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said that due process for dela Rosa does not mean shielding him from facing trial before the ICC. He said the fugitive senator should be allowed to answer the charges against him without risking violence during his arrest. Lacson said his call for due process for his embattled colleague was not an appeal to protect him from the ICC's jurisdiction, but to ensure that authorities carry out his arrest without bloodshed.

"To me, due process means allowing Senator dela Rosa to face trial before the ICC rather than risk violence and, worse, tragedy," Lacson said. He reiterated that due process is a fundamental right that applies to everyone, including dela Rosa, who served under him in the Philippine National Police and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force.

Dela Rosa is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the ICC in connection with killings linked to the war on drugs implemented under former President Rodrigo Duterte. The senator has been in hiding since last year.