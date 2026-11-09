PNP finds no evidence yet linking Thomas Markle Jr. to father's child sex abuse case

The Philippine National Police says it has found no evidence linking Thomas Markle Jr. to the child sexual abuse case involving his father, Thomas Markle Sr., though investigators continue to examine associates and personal effects.

The Philippine National Police said Monday it has found no evidence linking Thomas Markle Jr., son of Thomas Markle Sr., to the child sexual abuse case involving his father.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said investigators continue to examine the elder Markle's associates, activities and personal belongings. As of now, there is no evidence to show that his son is involved, Nartatez said at a press briefing. But just like what I am saying, we are investigating the associates, his activities and other personal effects that could be investigated, and that includes his son, he added.

Also read PNP Intensifies Probe into Thomas Markle Child Exploitation Allegations in Cebu

PNP Coordinates With US Law Enforcement

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating closely with other law enforcement agencies, particularly authorities in the United States. We are looking also at possible violations if there would be, or possible violations that he committed here in the Philippines, including his cohort of course, because when he was here, he could not have simply been left here all by himself, he said.

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Markle Sr., 82, the biological father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stayed in the Philippines for approximately nine to 10 months beginning in the second quarter of 2026. He stayed particularly in Cebu before leaving the country in the second quarter of 2026 following a hospitalization that resulted in the amputation of his leg. On October 23, Markle Jr. turned over to Philippine authorities electronic devices and other personal belongings allegedly belonging to his father.

These included three memory cards and a cellphone that were later found to contain suspected child sexual abuse material, according to police findings. Authorities recovered around 7,500 photographs and one video depicting underage boys and girls of Asian, Latina and European descent from devices linked to Markle Sr. Some of the minors in the recovered materials appeared to be Filipino.

Markle Sr Arrested On Federal Charges

The discovery prompted an investigation into the elder Markle, who was arrested in Florida on November 6 on a federal complaint alleging possession of child sexual abuse material, including photographs of himself with naked minor girls. He was arrested on child pornography possession charges. Earlier, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla identified Markle Jr. as a person of interest in the investigation on November 5, citing witness information that authorities were looking into.

However, he stressed that the younger Markle had not been treated as a suspect. Nartatez said authorities were continuing efforts to establish the identities of Markle Sr.'s associates and examine his activities and personal effects. The PNP chief said the investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine whether any violations were committed in the Philippines.