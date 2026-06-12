PNP Monitors Independence Day Rallies Across Metro Manila

The Philippine National Police reported monitoring four rallies in Metro Manila on the 128th Independence Day, with grievances against corruption, rising prices, and US troop presence. Over 90,000 police deployed to maintain peace.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) announced on Friday that it is closely monitoring four separate rallies taking place within Metro Manila as the nation commemorates its 128th Independence Day .

The largest gathering, according to the PNP's 10 a.m. report, occurred in front of the National Library along Kalaw Avenue in Ermita, Manila, drawing approximately 300 participants. Additional rallies were observed along Quezon Boulevard in Manila with 50 participants, at the corner of Globo de Oro and Quezon Boulevard in Santa Cruz with 100 participants, and in Quezon City near Elliptical Road and East Avenue with 20 participants as well as in the vicinity of the National Housing Authority with 50 participants.

The demonstrations, which are a recurring feature of Independence Day celebrations, reflect a broad range of grievances including allegations of massive government corruption, skyrocketing oil and commodity prices, and the continued presence of American military personnel on Philippine soil. The PNP has mobilized over 90,000 police personnel across the country to maintain peace and order during the holiday, with particular focus on the capital region.

This deployment underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that citizens can exercise their right to peaceful assembly while preventing any escalation into violence. The rallies are part of a long tradition of protest on Independence Day, which marks the declaration of independence from Spanish colonial rule in 1898. Many activist groups use the occasion to highlight ongoing social and political issues, calling for genuine reforms and national sovereignty.

The PNP has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with local authorities to ensure the safety of both protesters and the general public. As of Friday afternoon, all rallies remained peaceful, with no major incidents reported. The police have advised motorists to avoid the affected areas and to expect traffic disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has deployed traffic enforcers to manage the flow of vehicles around protest zones. The observance of Independence Day this year comes amid heightened political tensions and economic challenges, including inflation that has eroded purchasing power for many Filipinos. The presence of American troops under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) continues to be a contentious issue, with critics arguing that it undermines Philippine sovereignty.

Despite the protests, many Filipinos also celebrated the holiday with flag-raising ceremonies, parades, and cultural events across the country. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the main ceremony at the Luneta Park in Manila, where he called for unity and resilience in the face of challenges. The PNP's monitoring of the rallies is part of its mandate to uphold public safety while respecting democratic freedoms.

The police force has emphasized that its role is to facilitate peaceful expression and to intervene only if necessary to prevent lawlessness. With the day's events drawing to a close, authorities remain vigilant for any potential disruptions. Overall, the 128th Independence Day in the Philippines was marked by a mix of celebration and protest, reflecting the nation's complex history and ongoing struggles.

The PNP's efforts to manage the rallies demonstrate the delicate balance between security and civil liberties in a vibrant democracy





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