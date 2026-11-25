The Philippine National Police has launched an active search for fugitive businessman Charlie Atong Ang, offering a P20 million reward for information regarding his whereabouts.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP) has intensified its efforts to locate fugitive businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang following the issuance of a new arrest warrant. PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co urged Ang to surrender voluntarily to authorities to clear his name. Co stated that turning himself in would allow Ang to face the charges directly and prove his innocence if he truly believes he is not guilty.

Arrest Warrant and Legal Developments

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 175 officially issued the arrest warrant against Ang on Tuesday. This legal action is directly related to the ongoing investigation into the disappearances of several sabungeros. The Department of Justice confirmed the court's decision, which also resulted in the dismissal of Police Lieutenant Ryan Jay Orapa for alleged involvement in the case.

Also read Court orders arrest of Atong Ang, police officer over missing cockfighters

Police Lieutenant Ryan Jay Orapa was removed from duty as part of the judicial proceedings surrounding the missing persons. The court's decision marks a significant escalation in the legal pressures facing Ang. The PNP is now treating the case as a high-priority matter requiring immediate and aggressive action from its investigative units.

Active Manhunt and Financial Reward

The PNP has declared the search for Charlie "Atong" Ang as an active manhunt operation. To assist in this nationwide search, the police force has allocated a reward of P20 million. This substantial financial incentive is offered to anyone who can provide reliable information regarding the fugitive's current location.

Advertisement

Brigadier General Allen Rae Co emphasized that the operation is strictly confidential to ensure its success. He explained that the PNP cannot disclose further details about the search efforts unless there is a concrete development. The force intends to update the public at the appropriate time when significant progress is made in locating the businessman.

Handling Reports of Foreign Flight

Law enforcement officials are proceeding with extreme caution regarding emerging reports that Ang may have already left the Philippines. The PNP has not confirmed these specific claims but is closely monitoring the situation. Authorities are prioritizing the search for Ang over public speculation regarding his international movements.

The focus remains on gathering actionable intelligence to apprehend the suspect. The PNP is utilizing its network to track any potential leads that might indicate Ang's whereabouts. Officials maintain that the manhunt will continue regardless of whether he is inside or outside the country's borders.

Impact on Public and Investigation

This case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the suspect and the involvement of law enforcement personnel. The dismissal of Police Lieutenant Ryan Jay Orapa highlights the seriousness of the alleged conspiracy. The public awaits further updates as the PNP works to resolve the disappearances.

Advertisement

The PNP continues to engage with the public to gather any potential tips. The reward money stands as a testament to the urgency of finding Charlie "Atong" Ang. As the manhunt proceeds, the focus remains on bringing all responsible parties to justice for the crimes alleged in the sabungeros disappearance case.