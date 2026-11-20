The Philippine National Police has identified 70 social media posts encouraging violence and protests. Authorities are investigating the sources behind these digital mobilization efforts during the ASEAN Summit.

The Philippine National Police has confirmed that it has identified approximately 70 social media posts that allegedly encourage citizens to participate in protests and engage in violent acts. This announcement was made by the national police force on Friday as it prepared for high-level diplomatic engagements, including the arrival of United States President Donald Trump for the ASEAN Summit.

Investigation Into Digital Mobilization Tactics

During a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co stated that the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group is actively working to identify the specific individuals or groups responsible for creating and disseminating these messages. The force has been monitoring online platforms for content that could incite public disorder or harm national security.

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Authorities have noted significant similarities among the monitored messages. Brigadier General Co highlighted that many of the posts share identical punctuation marks and spacing patterns, suggesting a coordinated effort. He indicated that the messages could have originated from a single source with multiple individuals posting the content across different accounts.

Allegations of Government Wrongdoing

The content of these flagged posts includes direct calls for people to take to the streets, join demonstrations, and oust certain government officials. The messages allege various government wrongdoings and urge participants to resort to violence as a means of addressing these perceived injustices. The police force is treating these communications as serious threats to public order.

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Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co emphasized that the Anti-Cybercrime Group is currently analyzing the digital footprint of these posts to trace their origins. The investigation aims to determine whether these posts are part of an organized campaign or if they stem from isolated incidents of incitement. The force is prioritizing the identification of the masterminds behind the digital mobilization.

Context of the ASEAN Summit and Pax Silica

The surveillance of these online activities occurs against the backdrop of the ASEAN Summit 2026, where protesters have expressed strong opposition to the Pax Silica initiative. The summit also involves the visit of United States President Donald Trump to the Philippines, which has drawn significant attention and potential for public demonstration.

While the PNP monitored these specific posts, the force clarified that it did not detect any major threats ahead of President Trump's arrival. The identification of the 70 posts is part of routine security measures to ensure the safety of attendees and the stability of the host nation during major international events.

Clarification on Detained Staff Members

In a related clarification, the Philippine National Police addressed rumors concerning former staff members of Vice President Sara Duterte. Authorities stated that no rescue or release operations occurred because these individuals were not legally held in detention. This statement serves to dispel misinformation circulating alongside the protest-related posts.

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The PNP continues to urge the public to verify information before sharing it on social media. Brigadier General Allen Rae Co reiterated that spreading unverified content that incites violence is a serious offense that will be investigated by the Anti-Cybercrime Group. The force remains vigilant in monitoring digital spaces to prevent escalation.

The investigation into the sources of these 70 posts is ongoing. The Philippine National Police expects to provide further updates as the Anti-Cybercrime Group identifies the specific individuals or groups behind the digital mobilization efforts. This proactive approach aims to mitigate potential disruptions during the ASEAN Summit and other critical national events.