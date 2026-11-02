PNP Heightens Security for Return Rush After Undas Holidays

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. orders nationwide patrols to ensure safety as millions return from Undas celebrations across major transport hubs.

The Philippine National Police has implemented a comprehensive security protocol across major transport terminals and key thoroughfares to manage the massive surge of commuters returning from their provincial homes. This heightened operational status comes immediately after the nationwide observance of Undas holidays, a period during which millions of Filipinos traveled to visit family gravesites and reunite with relatives.

Security Directives From Police Leadership

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. issued direct orders to all police personnel nationwide to maintain strict peace and order while preventing criminal activities that often accompany mass travel. The directive aligns precisely with the guidance provided by DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla and follows the specific instructions of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos, Jr. to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow during this critical return period.

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General Nartatez emphasized that the primary objective of this mobilization is to guarantee that every Filipino reaches their destination without incident. He stated that the force remains fully prepared to respond swiftly to any disruptions, ensuring that the return to homes, schools, and workplaces proceeds with minimal interference from unsafe conditions or criminal elements.

Patrols At Major Transport Hubs

All Police Regional Offices have been commanded to sustain heightened visibility patrols along major highways, bus terminals, seaports, airports, and transport interchanges. These strategic locations were identified as priority zones due to the expected concentration of large passenger volumes and heavy vehicle traffic. The operational strategy focuses on proactive monitoring to deter theft, assault, and other offenses that target travelers.

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The deployment covers all entry and exit points where commuters converge before dispersing to various provinces. This comprehensive net is designed to provide a secure environment for millions of individuals who spent the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day observances with their families in rural and urban areas alike.

Road Safety Warnings For Motorists

Beyond securing infrastructure, General Nartatez issued urgent public safety reminders for drivers to exercise extreme caution due to anticipated congestion and long journey times. The police chief explicitly warned motorists to strictly observe all traffic laws and avoid behaviors that increase the risk of accidents. He stressed that no destination is worth risking lives and urged drivers to prioritize safety over speed.

Specific prohibitions include driving under the influence of alcohol, using mobile phones while operating a vehicle, and speeding through congested areas. The directive also advises drivers to take adequate rest before embarking on long trips to prevent fatigue-related incidents. These measures are critical given the high volume of vehicles expected on roads during the return rush.

Mass Attendance At Cemetery Sites

The scale of the Undas observance was significant, with more than 1.16 million people visiting Manila's two major public cemeteries on November 1 alone. This attendance figure highlights the massive movement of people that the police force must now manage as travelers depart these sites. Millions of additional families across other parts of the country also visited their departed loved ones, contributing to the nationwide surge in travel demand.

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General Nartatez called on the public to remain vigilant and responsible as they conclude their holiday visits. He urged citizens to carry forward a commitment to protect one another through law-abiding behavior. The Philippine National Police reaffirmed its partnership with every Filipino in ensuring a safe and orderly return to daily life following this meaningful period of remembrance and family reunion.