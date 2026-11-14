PNP Guidelines for ASEAN Summit Protests in Pasay City

The Philippine National Police outlines strict security protocols for the 49th ASEAN Summit in Pasay City on November 16, 2026, while affirming public rights to assembly under designated freedom parks.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have enforced strict security measures on the roads inside the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex leading to the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Saturday, November 16, 2026, where the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are set to be held.

Police Guidelines for Responsible Assembly

The Philippine National Police on Saturday asked the public to practice their right to assembly in a responsible manner ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits in Pasay City. Police Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that while the organization respects the freedom of speech, the safety of all attendees and participants must remain the top priority during this high-profile international event.

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The PNP urged protesters to utilize designated freedom parks as mandated by the Public Assembly Act of 1985. Nartatez stated that every Filipino has the right to speak and express their feelings, but he requested that actions be proper and comply with the designated locations and established processes to ensure public safety is not compromised.

Security Context and Protester Plans

Heightened security arrangements are currently in place to protect the delegates and infrastructure associated with the ASEAN Summit. The presence of military and police personnel at the main convention venue reflects the high level of threat assessment and preparation undertaken by national security agencies for the upcoming gatherings.

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Amidst these security preparations, opposition groups have announced plans for demonstration activities. An organized transport group known as PISTON scheduled to stage a transport strike on Monday, explicitly denouncing former U.S. President Donald Trump. These activities are linked to broader political grievances regarding Trump's visit and the controversial US-led Pax Silica initiative that was criticized during Friday's events.

Operational Directives for Law Enforcement

Nartatez has issued direct orders to all police personnel to maintain a professional, courteous, and measured approach when interacting with protestors. This directive aims to prevent escalation and ensure that law enforcement actions do not unnecessarily infringe upon legal rights while still maintaining order in the capital region.

The police force has reminded all organizers to coordinate closely with local government units and police authorities ahead of their activities. This coordination is essential to allow for proper permit processing and to ensure that demonstrations do not disrupt the critical infrastructure and diplomatic schedules required for the successful conduct of the ASEAN Summit.

Legal Framework for Public Gatherings

The legal basis for these regulations stems from the Public Assembly Act of 1985, which requires permits for public assemblies. By directing citizens to freedom parks, the PNP seeks to balance constitutional rights with the practical necessities of hosting a major multilateral summit that involves heads of state and global economic leaders.

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As the summit approaches, the interplay between security protocols and civil liberties remains a central theme in Pasay City. The government's strategy focuses on containment within designated zones to prevent widespread disruption while upholding the democratic right to voice dissent regarding national and international policies.