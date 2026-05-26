PNP‑FEO Moves to Revoke Senator Dela Rosa’s Firearm License After ICC Arrest Warrant

The Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office recommends cancelling Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s gun license and registrations, citing the ICC arrest warrant and provisions of the Comprehensive Firearms Act. The final decision rests with the FEO chief, and enforcement steps are outlined.

The Philippine National Police – Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP‑FEO) has moved to revoke Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) and to cancel the registration of all firearms listed in his name.

The recommendation follows the issuance of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with alleged crimes against humanity arising from the country’s anti‑drug campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte. At a press briefing on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Lt. Col. Domer Tadeo, legal officer of the FEO, explained that the office had already launched a motu proprio investigation weeks before the National Bureau of Investigation formally requested the cancellation of the senator’s firearm privileges.

“Last week we gathered the necessary evidence to support revocation of the LTOPF and the registration of his firearms, aligning our grounds with the ICC arrest warrant,” Tadeo said. The FEO’s License Revocation and Restoration Board convened on the same day, deliberated the case, and identified the statutory basis for the proposed action.

The board’s recommendation is anchored in Section 4(g) of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, which prohibits individuals facing certain criminal charges from retaining a firearm license. While the board can only recommend, the final decision rests with the FEO chief, who serves as the delegated authority.

Tadeo indicated that a formal decision could be issued within a week, after which Senator Dela Rosa would receive official notice of the cancellation and would be allowed to seek reconsideration through legal counsel. The senator will not be compelled to appear in person before the FEO; all procedural steps may be handled by his attorney.

Should the firearms not be surrendered voluntarily, the FEO, supported by the Civil Security Group, will conduct a lawful seizure at the address where the weapons are kept.

“If the firearms are not turned over, police action will be undertaken through proper and legal means,” Tadeo affirmed. When questioned about the number of weapons registered to Dela Rosa, Tadeo declined to disclose specifics, citing the Data Privacy Act’s protection of personal information.

Nevertheless, in a separate interview at Malacañang Palace, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez estimated that roughly one hundred firearms are registered under the senator’s name. The Department of Justice had earlier authorized both the NBI and the PNP to arrest Dela Rosa after the Supreme Court dismissed his petition for a temporary restraining order against the arrest.

The ICC warrant stems from accusations that Dela Rosa, as former police chief, was complicit in widespread human rights abuses during the notorious drug war. After spending three days under protective custody inside the Senate building, the senator left the premises early on May 14, accompanied by Senator Robin Padilla, following a shooting incident that took place within the Senate complex. The development underscores the growing legal and political pressure on officials linked to the Duterte era’s anti‑drug campaign.

It also illustrates the coordination among multiple law‑enforcement agencies—PNP, NBI, DOJ, and the judiciary—in enforcing both domestic firearms regulations and international criminal accountability. As the ICC case proceeds, the revocation of Dela Rosa’s firearm privileges could set a precedent for future actions against public figures facing similar international warrants.

The situation remains fluid, with the senator’s legal team expected to mount a challenge on procedural grounds, while the FEO prepares for possible enforcement actions should the weapons not be surrendered voluntarily. The outcome will likely influence how the Philippines balances respect for due process, data‑privacy protections, and its obligations under international criminal law





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