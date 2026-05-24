PNP Expresses Readiness, Suggests Security For Missing Sabungero Families Amid Pressure

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., under the Philippine National Police (PNP), expresses readiness to provide security to the families of the 'missing sabungeros' amid reports of alleged pressure and interference linked to the ongoing investigation of missing cockfight enthusiasts. The PNP confirms that investigators are looking into reports of a possible meeting involving relatives of the missing sabungeros and dismisses police officers previously linked to the case.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) , under the leadership of Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. , has expressed readiness to provide security to the families of the ' missing sabungeros ' amid reports of alleged pressure and interference linked to the ongoing investigation.

Police assistance does not end with case build-up and the filing of charges. It expands to ensuring that no mockery of the justice system happens during the legal process. Relatives of the missing cockfight enthusiasts earlier alleged that Caroline Cruz, Ang's lawyer and executive director of the Pitmaster Foundation, attempted to weaken their case by seeking her help in uncovering the truth behind the case.

Cruz denied arranging the meeting or asking anyone to organize it on her behalf and rejected allegations that she tried to persuade relatives to recant or avoid hearings. The PNP confirmed that investigators are looking into reports of a possible meeting involving relatives of the missing sabungeros and dismissed police officers previously linked to the case. The PNP urged relatives of the missing sabungeros to immediately report if they experience any form of harassment from other parties.

The PNP also confirmed that investigators are looking into reports of a possible meeting involving relatives of the missing sabungeros





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The Philippine National Police (PNP) Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. Missing Sabungeros Missing Cockfight Enthusiasts Caroline Cruz Ang's Lawyer Legal Process Harassment Pressure Alleged Pressure And Interference Investigating Dismissed Meeting

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