PNP Executes Arrest Warrant for Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa

PNP Chief Nartatez confirms strict enforcement of ICC arrest warrant against Senator Ronald dela Rosa, citing legal obligation over political influence.

The Philippine National Police has formally declared its commitment to execute the arrest warrant issued for Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, affirming that his former rank as Chief of Police holds no sway over ongoing operations. Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. issued a directive stating that the organization will pursue the warrant regardless of dela Rosa's current status as a sitting senator or his previous high-profile position within the law enforcement hierarchy.

Legal Obligations Override Political Status

The execution of a duly issued warrant of arrest against Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa is a legal obligation, not a matter of personal discretion or political consideration, stated Police General Nartatez Jr. This official declaration establishes that the implementation of the warrant cannot be circumvented due to personal relationships, political considerations, or the individual's previous rank. The police leadership emphasized that the organization will fulfill its responsibilities strictly in accordance with existing laws and procedures, irrespective of the senator's elevated position.

Also read PNP Chief Asserts Impartiality in Senator Dela Rosa Manhunt Amid Palace Backing

No Position Exceeds Constitutional Authority

The PNP Chief further assured that authorities will adhere to the correct process and protect the rights of the senator guaranteed by the Constitution during the execution of the warrant. He explicitly stated that the Philippine National Police will not be deterred by pressure, influenced by personalities, or remiss in its sworn duties. The mandate to enforce the law without fear or favor applies equally to all individuals, ensuring that no position, influence, or personal affiliation places anyone above the law.

International Criminal Court Warrant Details

The directive comes as authorities intensify efforts to locate Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, who is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court. This warrant is connected to allegations of crimes against humanity stemming from the campaign against illegal drugs conducted during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. The ICC involvement marks a significant escalation in the legal proceedings targeting former government officials associated with the controversial anti-drug operations.

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Unseen Since Senate Departure

Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, who served as the head of the PNP from July 2016 until April 2018, has not been seen in public since he left the Senate on May 14, 2026. His disappearance from public view coincides with events related to the ongoing International Criminal Court processes. The lapse in public appearances has heightened scrutiny regarding his current whereabouts and the potential implications for his political career and legal standing in the Philippines.

Implications for Law Enforcement Operations

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. confirmed that the senator's previous role as the national police chief will not affect the continuing operations to find and apprehend him. This clarification reinforces the principle that former titles do not grant immunity from legal processes. The Philippine National Police remains focused on its sworn duties, ensuring that the arrest warrant is executed in strict compliance with international legal standards and domestic procedural requirements.