PNP Deploys Over 55,000 Personnel Nationwide for Safe School Year 2026-2027 Opening

PNP rolls out Balik Eskwela security plan with 55,000+ personnel to protect students and ensure a safe opening of School Year 2026-2027, emphasizing multi-agency cooperation.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) has finalized its deployment plans, code-named Balik Eskwela , to safeguard students, teachers, and commuters as the school year 2026-2027 begins.

Acting chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations, Police Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones Jr., announced that no less than 55,000 personnel, including force multipliers, will be deployed nationwide. This initiative is a standard annual operation where police regional offices follow established deployment templates to ensure a secure environment for the return to classes.

According to Peñones, while no specific threats have been monitored in connection with the opening of classes, regional directors have been instructed to strictly implement their respective security and deployment plans. PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that police visibility will be increased in schools, on school premises, and along routes commonly used by students.

He stressed that ensuring safety during this period is a shared responsibility that involves the police, school officials, local government units, and other government agencies. In his statement, Nartatez highlighted the need for collaborative effort, saying, "It's not just the police who have a role here. We all need to work together-especially school officials, local government units, and other law enforcement agencies-to maintain peace in the area.

" Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) has activated its nationwide Oplan Balik Eskwela program to coordinate with the PNP and other stakeholders for a smooth and secure opening of classes. The combined efforts aim to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for millions of students across the archipelago





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PNP Balik Eskwela School Safety Deployment Deped Students Police Visibility Security Measures

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