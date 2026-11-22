Philippine National Police Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reaffirms institutional neutrality following Vice President Sara Duterte's public accusation that the police act as political enforcers.

The Philippine National Police has issued a firm rebuttal to Vice President Sara Duterte, rejecting her assertion that the law enforcement agency operates as a political tool. PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. explicitly stated that the organization remains strictly bound by the Constitution and the rule of law in all its operations.

PNP Leadership Reaffirms Constitutional Commitment

Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized that every single police action is grounded in factual evidence and due process procedures. He clarified that the institution strives to maintain impartiality in every public service interaction, ensuring that all Filipinos receive equal protection under the law regardless of their political affiliation or social position.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte Condemns PNP as Political Enforcement Arm

The PNP leadership stressed that fairness, respect, and compassion are non-negotiable principles guiding their personnel. They assured the public that the agency does not allow external political pressures to influence internal operations or the treatment of individuals seeking police assistance.

Duterte Accuses Police of Being Political Enforcers

Vice President Sara Duterte directly challenged the PNP's stance, telling Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to stop claiming the organization is apolitical. She argued that such claims are false and known to be untrue by virtually every Filipino citizen who observes the current political landscape.

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This public dispute highlights a significant rift between the vice president and the national police leadership. The Vice President's comments suggest a deep skepticism regarding the neutrality of state institutions, specifically targeting the enforcement arm responsible for maintaining public order and safety.

Specific Incident Involving Former Staff Members

The tension arose following reports concerning former staff members of Vice President Sara Duterte. The PNP clarified that there was no rescue or release operation because these individuals were never formally held or detained by the state.

According to the latest police statement, two legal counsels approached the Fort Bonifacio Police Sub-Station 1 for assistance. They requested police personnel to accompany them to a hotel, which led to the subsequent visit to the police station for their safety and processing.

During the process, the five individuals involved voluntarily accompanied the police personnel. However, they declined to execute affidavits regarding their alleged captivity. Furthermore, they did not identify any specific person responsible for the supposed threats or coercion they claimed to have experienced.

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Police Procedure and Future Commitments

Despite the lack of formal complaints or identification of perpetrators, the PNP maintains its readiness to listen to all citizens. Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reiterated that the agency will continue to receive complaints and provide appropriate assistance to anyone who feels threatened or unsafe.

The statement concluded by affirming that the police will act on every report in strict accordance with established legal procedures. This reinforces the agency's position that it serves all citizens equally, operating solely within the framework of the law and evidence-based policing standards.