PNP confirms security preparations for 128th Independence Day

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has confirmed that security preparations are fully in place for the 128th Independence Day on Friday, with no validated threat being monitored in relation to the observance. Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that police forces are working closely with local government units and other stakeholders for coordinated security operations.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has confirmed that security preparations are fully in place for the 128th Independence Day on Friday, with no validated threat being monitored in relation to the observance.

Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that police forces are working closely with local government units and other stakeholders for coordinated security operations. Around 12,000 police personnel and force multipliers will be deployed in Metro Manila, with major security focus on key sites such as Mausoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolucion. The PNP assures the Filipino people of their presence and readiness as the country celebrates its Independence Day





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Philippine National Police Independence Day Security Preparations Threat Assessment Intelligence Gathering Situation On The Ground Flag-Raising Ceremonies Wreath-Laying Rites Parades Cultural Presentations Kalayaan Kinabukasan Kasaysayan Mausoleo De Los Veteranos De La Revolucion Senate Of The Philippines House Of Representatives Of The Philippines Metro Manila Key Sites

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