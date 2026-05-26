PNP-CIDG to Charge Senator Padilla for Obstruction of Justice in Dela Rosa Escape

The PNP-CIDG announced a complaint against Senator Robin Padilla for allegedly helping Senator Bato dela Rosa escape Senate custody, calling it a pre-planned logistical maneuver to avoid an ICC arrest warrant.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( PNP-CIDG ) announced on Wednesday that it will file a complaint against Senator Robin Padilla and several others for alleged obstruction of justice in connection with the escape of Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa from Senate custody.

The CIDG stated that the complaint, based on Presidential Decree No. 1829, will be referred to the National Prosecution Service of the Department of Justice. According to the CIDG, the transport of Senator Dela Rosa was not a mere hitch ride on Senator Padilla's car but a highly coordinated, pre-planned logistical maneuver executed to avoid detection while escaping the Senate premises in the early morning of May 14, 2026.

The investigation also revealed that another vehicle trailed Senator Padilla's car, serving as a security escort and backup during the maneuver. The CIDG emphasized that the filing of the complaint aligns with its mandate to investigate crimes and enforce the law equitably without exception.

'When individuals actively interfere in the arrest or assist in the evasion of criminal offenders to avoid prosecution, it undermines the justice system and compromises public order,' the CIDG said in a statement. The agency added that any act of obstruction of justice will be met with criminal prosecution.

This development comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Senator Dela Rosa's involvement in the war on drugs during the Duterte administration, which has led to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant. Senator Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief, is a key figure in the drug war that claimed thousands of lives. The CIDG's complaint also implicates other individuals who allegedly aided Dela Rosa's escape.

Senator Padilla had previously admitted that Dela Rosa hitched a ride with him out of the Senate building on May 14. However, the CIDG claims that the escape was meticulously organized, involving multiple vehicles and possibly security personnel. Department of Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida has also appealed to Dela Rosa to surrender and face the ICC charges, noting that the DOJ is investigating Padilla's possible culpability. Padilla's office has yet to issue a statement regarding the CIDG allegations.

This case highlights the complexities of political accountability and the rule of law in the Philippines, as lawmakers are accused of using their positions to obstruct justice. The coming legal proceedings will test the independence of the justice system and its ability to hold powerful individuals accountable. The public is urged to follow the proceedings closely as this case represents a significant test of the country's commitment to justice and the fight against impunity.

The CIDG's actions demonstrate that no one is above the law, regardless of political stature. The outcome of this complaint could have far-reaching implications for the Philippine government's relationship with the ICC and its domestic legal framework. Stay tuned for further developments





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PNP-CIDG Obstruction Of Justice Robin Padilla Bato Dela Rosa ICC

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