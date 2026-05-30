PNP Chief Vows Cooperation with EJK Truth Commission

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced full support for the civilian-led EJK Truth Commission, which aims to document alleged extrajudicial killings and abuses from the previous administration's war on drugs. He highlighted police reforms including body cameras and stricter accountability.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially expressed its full support and readiness to cooperate with the newly launched EJK Truth Commission, a civilian-led independent body formed to investigate alleged extrajudicial killings and abuses during the previous administration's war on drugs .

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued a statement on Friday, May 29, 2026, affirming the police force's commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. He emphasized that the PNP would assist the commission within legal protocols, providing access to relevant information and personnel as required. This announcement marks a significant step toward addressing the long-standing calls for justice from victims' families and human rights advocates.

The EJK Truth Commission was established on May 27, 2026, by a coalition of church leaders and civil society groups seeking to document atrocities, gather testimonies, and compile evidence that could support future prosecutions. The commission aims to serve as a platform for catharsis and institutional healing, allowing victims' families, survivors, and former law enforcers to share their experiences. Organizers believe that a comprehensive record of alleged abuses is essential to prevent future violations and to hold perpetrators accountable.

The commission's work is expected to span several months, with public hearings and data collection efforts planned across the country. General Nartatez highlighted the reforms already implemented within the PNP to ensure the protection of human rights and to prevent abuses during anti-drug operations. These reforms include the mandatory use of body-worn cameras during all operations, tighter supervision of anti-narcotics units, and stricter internal accountability measures.

He stated that the PNP is now operating under a redefined framework that prioritizes legal procedures and respect for human dignity. The PNP chief also noted that these measures have contributed to increased public trust and a reduction in controversial incidents. He reiterated that the current leadership is committed to professionalizing the ranks and maintaining high ethical standards.

Despite the PNP's support, the commission faces challenges, including potential reluctance from some law enforcement personnel to testify and questions about the scope of its mandate. However, organizers remain optimistic that the commission can contribute to national healing and provide a clear narrative of a dark chapter in the country's history. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines and other religious groups have urged the public to cooperate with the commission, emphasizing the moral imperative to seek truth and justice.

As the commission begins its work, all eyes are on how the PNP's cooperation will translate into concrete actions and whether it will lead to meaningful accountability. The launch of the EJK Truth Commission coincides with broader efforts to address human rights issues in the Philippines. International organizations and foreign governments have welcomed the initiative, viewing it as a positive step toward reconciliation.

Meanwhile, critics argue that the commission lacks legal teeth and may be hindered by political interference. Nonetheless, General Nartatez's assurance of cooperation signals a potential shift in the PNP's stance on past abuses. The commission's findings could have far-reaching implications for future policy and the prosecution of those responsible for extrajudicial killings. The coming months will reveal whether this truth-seeking process can bridge the divides left by the bloody anti-drug campaign.

In conclusion, the PNP's endorsement of the EJK Truth Commission represents a landmark moment in the Philippines' quest for justice. It offers a glimmer of hope for families who have long sought closure and accountability. The success of the commission will depend on the genuine collaboration of all stakeholders, including the police, the military, and the government.

As the nation watches, the commission's work may set a precedent for how societies confront past atrocities and build a future grounded in human rights and the rule of law





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EJK Truth Commission Philippine National Police Extrajudicial Killings Human Rights War On Drugs

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