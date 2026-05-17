PNP Chief Urges Public to Remain Calm and Refrain from Speculation

After the Senate shooting incident, PNP chief urged public to refrain from speculation and assured a thorough investigation. He also disclosed their progress in the investigation, including evidence gathering.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged public to refrain from speculation, assured of a fair investigation into Senate shooting incident. According to the PNP Chief, they have significant evidence and testimonies to shed light on the incident from the arrested suspect and CCTV copies received from the Senate.

Cooperative agencies have been involved in the investigation, ensuring the investigation is thorough and based on facts. Release of investigation results at soonest possible time





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PNP Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. Senate Shooting Incident Investigation News Cooperation Progressive Truth Accountability Justice

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