PNP Chief Nartatez Earns High Governance Rating in National Survey

Philippine National Police Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. received an overall governance score of 78.8 percent in the Boses ng Bayan Index of Governance survey conducted by RPMD Foundation Inc. from April 1 to 8, 2026. The rating reflects public confidence in police reforms and community engagement under the Marcos administration.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. , has been ranked among the highest-rated government officials in a recent nationwide governance survey conducted by RPMD Foundation Inc. The survey, part of the group's 'Boses ng Bayan' Index of Governance (IOG), was conducted from April 1 to 8, 2026, with a sample size of 5,000 respondents across the Philippines.

According to the results, Nartatez received an overall governance score of 78.8 percent, reflecting significant public approval of his leadership and the PNP's recent initiatives. The survey used a multi-stage probability sampling method to ensure representativeness, covering urban and rural areas, and included questions on trust, transparency, accountability, and service delivery. This high rating places Nartatez among the top officials in the country, highlighting the public's positive perception of the police force's direction under his command.

The PNP leadership attributed the survey results to the organization's sustained efforts in maintaining peace and order, strengthening community engagement, and improving police service delivery nationwide. The ratings also signify public recognition of ongoing reforms and operational initiatives implemented under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. These include the PNP's Focused Agenda, which emphasizes intensified police operations against crime and illegal drugs, community-based programs such as school safety and barangay outreach, and internal reforms like the enhancement of complaint mechanisms and the use of body cameras.

The PNP has also invested in digital transformation to streamline processes, such as the e-Blotter system for efficient incident reporting. Nartatez, in a statement, expressed gratitude for the trust and emphasized that the recognition belongs to the entire police organization. He said that the men and women of the PNP work tirelessly every day to keep communities safe, and the survey result serves as a strong inspiration to further improve their service.

The PNP chief reiterated the organization's commitment to strengthening public trust through integrity, accountability, and responsive policing, noting that public trust is their most valuable asset and they will continue to work hard to deserve it. The timing of the survey is notable as it comes amid the PNP's continuous implementation of its reform agenda. The police organization has been focusing on internal cleansing to rid the force of rogue elements, improve service standards, and enhance citizen satisfaction.

Community-based initiatives, such as the PNP's dialogue with civil society groups and the conduct of crime prevention seminars, have been expanded. Additionally, the PNP has been actively participating in disaster response and public safety campaigns, further boosting its visibility and credibility. The high governance score is seen as a validation of these efforts and a challenge to sustain momentum.

Experts suggest that the rating reflects not only the leadership of Nartatez but also the collective efforts of PNP personnel nationwide, as well as the supportive policy environment under the Marcos administration. Moving forward, the PNP plans to continue its focus on professionalism and transparency, with the goal of achieving even higher governance scores in future surveys.

This recognition underscores the importance of public trust in law enforcement and the continuing journey toward a more effective and accountable police force in the Philippines





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