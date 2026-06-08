PNP Chief Bonoan Transferred to Medical City Amid Serious Health Concerns and Ongoing Legal Battle

Retired PNP General Ronald 'Bong' Dela Rosa faces a critical health crisis as he is transferred to Medical City for specialized cardiac care. The move follows a series of medical tests, including an angiogram, after experiencing hypertension and possible acute coronary syndrome. Dela Rosa, who is under arrest for P573 million plunder and graft charges, continues to receive treatment while his legal proceedings advance.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP ) has announced the transfer of retired general and former police chief, General Ronald dela Rosa, to the Philippine National Police General Hospital ( PNP GH) following health complications.

According to PNP Health Service director Police Brigadier General Portia Manalad, the transfer occurred at 5:30 p.m. Manalad stated that the PNP is still awaiting a comprehensive official medical assessment which served as the basis for Bonoan's transfer. The decision comes after Bonoan, who is facing severe legal charges, experienced significant health issues, including hypertension and possible acute coronary syndrome, prompting immediate medical attention. Further examinations have been conducted to evaluate Bonoan's cardiac condition.

On Friday, he underwent a two-dimensional echocardiogram and an angiogram. Medical professionals are currently awaiting the results of these critical tests before determining whether his treatment can continue at the hospital within Camp Crame or if a transfer to a more specialized facility is necessary.

It is important to note that while PNPGH is classified as a Level 2 hospital capable of performing basic cardiac diagnostic procedures such as a 2D echocardiogram, more advanced diagnostics like an angiogram typically require Level 3 hospitals, with institutions such as Medical City being among the few equipped to handle such procedures. The sequence of events leading to Bonoan's hospitalization began when he voluntarily presented himself before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) office on June 1.

This followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by a court in relation to charges of plunder and graft amounting to P573 million. After a proceeding at the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday afternoon, Bonoan returned to the PNPGH and was subsequently transferred to Medical City due to his deteriorating health condition. The Sandiganbayan justice expressed surprise over the extensive list of ailments reported by Bonoan.

His legal case continues alongside his medical treatment, drawing public attention to the intersection of health and justice within the Philippine legal system





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