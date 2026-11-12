PNP intensifies security for long weekend and ASEAN Summit 2026

The Philippine National Police has intensified security and public safety operations nationwide ahead of an expected travel rush during the long weekend for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. Government agencies have also activated emergency response contingents with 774 personnel and 119 specialized assets.

The Philippine National Police has intensified its security and public safety operations nationwide ahead of an expected influx of travelers during the long weekend in Metro Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

PNP Intensifies Police Visibility Nationwide

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said commanders down to the station level were already tasked to strengthen police visibility and intensify patrol operations in major transport hubs, seaports, airports, bus terminals, highways, and tourist destinations. We want every Filipino to enjoy the long weekend with the assurance that the PNP is present, prepared, and ready to respond to any security concern, Nartatez said in a statement.

Also read Philippines to disrupt 300 domestic flights for ASEAN Summit 2026

Authorities expect more Filipinos to travel to their hometowns and vacation destinations starting this weekend after Malacanang declared November 16 to 18 as special non-working days for ASEAN Summit 2026. The expected influx of travelers comes after authorities recorded a decline in passengers at various ports during the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Emergency Response Contingents Activated

They attributed the decrease to a short holiday and expressed belief that more Filipinos would choose to travel to their hometowns and other vacation sites starting this weekend due to the longer holiday break, the PNP said. Meanwhile, government agencies have activated emergency response contingents for the ASEAN Summit. The contingents consist of 774 personnel and 119 specialized assets, according to the PNP.

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The specialized assets include ambulances, fire trucks, engineering equipment, transport vehicles, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear units, tactical communications equipment, and Starlink satellite systems. Nartatez reminded travelers to take precautions before leaving their homes, follow traffic and travel regulations, remain vigilant against criminal activities, and report suspicious incidents to the nearest police unit. We encourage everyone to make the most of the long weekend but never at the expense of safety and responsibility, Nartatez said.

International Media Center Opens Ahead of Summit

The security buildup covers major transport hubs, seaports, airports, bus terminals, highways, and tourist destinations across the country as part of the nationwide public safety effort. The PNP statement also noted that the International Media Center has opened ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit, underscoring the scale of the event being hosted by the Philippines.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are expected to draw international delegates and media, adding to the security and traffic considerations in Metro Manila during the long weekend. With the declaration of November 16 to 18 as special non-working days, authorities anticipate a significant movement of people from urban centers to the provinces and vacation spots.

The PNP urged the public to coordinate with local police units and to report any suspicious activity immediately so that authorities can respond quickly to potential threats. Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to ensuring a safe and orderly long weekend for all Filipinos while the country hosts the regional summit.