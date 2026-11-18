Philippine National Police directs heightened vigilance and strategic deployment across Metro Manila transport hubs to manage motorist influx following the ASEAN Summit 2026 special holidays.

The Philippine National Police has announced comprehensive security measures to manage the significant surge of travelers returning to Metro Manila. This deployment follows the conclusion of the three-day special non-working days associated with the ASEAN Summit 2026. Authorities are preparing for heavy traffic and large crowds as commuters resume their daily routines in the capital region.

PNP Directs Heightened Police Vigilance

Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the chief of the Philippine National Police, has issued strict orders to all subordinate units regarding operational readiness. He has directed police commanders to sustain heightened vigilance and deploy additional personnel along major roads and transport terminals. This directive ensures that law enforcement presence remains robust in areas where returning passengers are expected to converge.

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Nartatez emphasized that police units are fully prepared to handle the logistical challenges posed by the mass return of commuters. He stated that security forces have been instructed to strengthen police visibility and intensify mobile patrols in major transport hubs. These hubs include highways and other critical areas where large crowds are anticipated during the post-holiday travel period.

The police chief further ordered the establishment of strategic police assistance and visibility points. These fixed posts will be located at bus terminals, seaports, and airports to provide immediate support to travelers. The goal is to ensure that security and emergency concerns are addressed promptly through coordination with other government agencies.

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Adjusting Operations for Public and Summit Security

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, confirmed that deployment strategies are being adjusted to meet public needs. He clarified that these operational shifts do not signal a full withdrawal from security operations related to the 49th ASEAN Summit. The police force remains on alert for remaining high-level engagements and potential public demonstrations.

Abrahano explained that the adjustment is a balancing act between serving the public and maintaining summit security. He noted that commanders have been directed to tailor their deployment to address the expected influx of returning travelers. This approach ensures that law enforcement can respond effectively to both commuter issues and security threats.

Maintaining Safety During Remaining Engagements

The National Capital Region Police Office stressed that security operations for the ASEAN summit are not yet over. Abrahano highlighted the need to balance public safety responsibilities with the protection of remaining diplomatic events. The police force intends to maintain a strong presence without compromising the safety of citizens or summit participants.

Authorities are prepared to handle any security concerns that may arise during the transition period. The strategic deployment ensures that resources are allocated efficiently across the metropolis. This measured approach allows the police to manage the dual demands of a busy travel season and high-profile international events.

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Public Guidance for Safe Travel in Metro Manila

The Philippine National Police has urged all motorists and commuters to strictly observe traffic regulations during their return journeys. Travelers are advised to remain vigilant against criminal activities that may target unsuspecting individuals in crowded areas. Awareness of one's surroundings is critical for ensuring personal safety while navigating the busy capital region.

Commuters are also encouraged to report any suspicious incidents to authorities immediately. Prompt reporting helps law enforcement respond quickly to potential threats or disturbances. The police force remains committed to providing a secure environment for all individuals traveling within Metro Manila during this period.