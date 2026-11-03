PNP Charges Filed for Dumping of 29 Pet Remains in Bulacan Under Multiple Laws

The Philippine National Police announced criminal charges against those responsible for dumping 29 pet remains in Bulacan, citing syndicated estafa and environmental violations. Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged affected owners to file complaints as investigators trace the white van used in the incident.

The Philippine National Police has officially announced the specific criminal charges that may be pursued against individuals responsible for the illegal dumping of animal remains found in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

This development follows the discovery of 29 deceased dogs and cats left in a vacant lot, an incident that has sparked outrage among grieving pet owners across the region. PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated in a press statement that those found liable could face severe penalties under several distinct legal frameworks.

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Specific Criminal Charges Facing Suspects

These include charges of syndicated estafa, violations of the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, breaches of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, and infractions of the Consumer Act of the Philippines. The scope of the investigation has widened as authorities confirmed that the dumped remains include 25 cats and other dogs. Bacoor Police have already logged 53 complainants who allege that their pets were victims of the establishment involved, leading to formal requests for civil claims for damages.

Nartatez urged all pet owners who suspect they have been victimized by the crematorium or related services to formally file complaints. He emphasized that submitting evidence is crucial for the prosecution of those who betrayed the trust of grieving families by deceiving them about the final resting places of their beloved animals. Affected customers are strongly advised to preserve all relevant documentation to support their cases.

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This includes submitting receipts, cremation certificates, transaction records, and any other documents that could help establish possible violations of the law and prove the ownership of the pets in question. To assist in this complex investigation, Nartatez directed police units in Bulacan and Cavite to coordinate closely with other law enforcement agencies. The primary goal of this inter-agency cooperation is to assist in identifying the specific individuals who allegedly transported and dumped the animal remains in the designated vacant lot.

Investigation into Crematorium Operations

Investigators are currently examining the establishment's business permits, the equipment used in their operations, and the standard procedures for handling pets entrusted to the facility. These operational reviews are critical to understanding how the deception was orchestrated and executed over time. Forensic examinations will be conducted to scientifically determine whether the recovered remains belonged to the animals brought to the crematorium.

Additionally, experts will verify whether the ashes returned to the owners were authentic, addressing the core of the deception. Concerned police offices have also been directed to coordinate with barangay officials and local government units. Their task is to secure and review CCTV footage along the suspected route taken by the white van reportedly used in the dumping incident. The investigation aims to trace the movements of the vehicle to identify any accomplices in the transportation network.

Securing this digital evidence is vital for building a comprehensive case against the perpetrators. Nartatez issued a stern warning regarding the nature of this crime, noting the emotional toll on victims. He stated that any form of deception that exploits the trust of grieving pet owners is deeply concerning and must be addressed with the full force of the law.